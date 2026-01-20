From Blockchain to AI: How AGMH Seizes the Opportunities for Industrial Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Zhu Bo, the CEO of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), one of the few publicly-listed companies at US market with both Crypto ASIC chip design (“ASIC”) and High-performance computing server production, recently stated in an exclusive interview that the company is actively developing in the fields of blockchain and digital currency. AGMH, leveraging its advantages in ASIC chip research and development as well as server supply chain management, is committed to developing the manufacturing of AI servers, in order to seize the historic opportunity of the booming global AI industry.

Dr. Zhu emphasized that AGMH’s deep expertise in ASIC chip design is the key to this development. “We have independent ASIC chip design capabilities, which enable us to conduct deep optimizations tailored to specific application scenarios.” He revealed that AGMH has already designed dedicated ASIC chips to accelerate the performance of Ceph’s OSD (Object Storage Daemon) and MON (Monitor) nodes, while also optimizing Ceph’s network communication protocols, significantly improving data transmission efficiency.

Beyond software innovation, AGMH has also achieved important breakthroughs on the hardware side. Dr. Zhu explained, “We have an in-depth understanding of flash media. By optimizing the read/write algorithms of the storage system, we have enhanced the durability and performance of flash memory.” In addition, AGMH has combined AI technology to develop an intelligent storage management system, enabling automatic tiered storage and smart scheduling of data, further improving the efficiency and reliability of the storage system.

The newly launched ValleyVerse Kraken All-Flash Clustered Storage Server is a culmination of these technological advances. Designed specifically for AI and high-performance computing, the product adopts advanced all-flash storage technology, delivering high-speed read/write capabilities and strong scalability, perfectly matching the demands of AI training and inference.

Dr. Zhu stated, “ValleyVerse Kraken is not only the result of our technological innovation achievement, but also AGMH’s core competitiveness in the field of chips and servers. We will leverage this to develop the AI infrastructure market. With the continuous growth of global demand for AI, AGMH will continue to leverage its advantages and launch more innovative products and services to help customers break through supply chain bottlenecks and achieve sustainable business growth.”

About AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC. is one of the few publicly-listed companies at US market with both ASIC chip design (“ASIC”) and crypto miner (“Crypto”) production capabilities and its released crypto miner has competitive product performance and parameters. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://agmhgroup.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@agmhgroup.com

https://agmhgroup.com/