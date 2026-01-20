VivoPower Secures Strategic Site and Power Access for 25MW Data Center Platform in the United Arab Emirates with Expansion Capacity

LONDON, UK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), a leading B Corp-certified global sustainable energy solutions group, announced today the execution of an agreement to acquire, develop, build, operate, and own an initial 25MW data center facility in the United Arab Emirates, secured pursuant to a long-term agreement with strategic partners. The agreement provides access to dedicated power infrastructure and includes development rights for further scaling, positioning the project as a highly competitive digital infrastructure platform aligned with the UAE’s long-term digital economy objectives.

The facility has been designed with modularity to support multiple high-value, power-intensive digital infrastructure use cases, enabling VivoPower to efficiently deploy capital across secure compute, data processing, and other evolving digital infrastructure applications.

The closing of the investment is expected to be at the latest in February 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “As we have noted previously, the UAE is a highly strategic market for VivoPower, supported by its leadership in digital infrastructure, energy transition, and long-term economic diversification. We are pleased to have secured this opportunity to develop, build, and operate a strategic data center infrastructure asset in the UAE pursuant to a long-term agreement, working alongside our strategic partners. We will work diligently to deliver the initial 25MW facility and support the continued evolution of the UAE’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.”

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has three business units, Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower focused on XRPL-based real-world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens. Across Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation, VivoPower has assembled a differentiated platform spanning power, mobility, compute and digital infrastructure, which the Company is now aligning behind its highest-return Power-to-X opportunity: Sovereign AI computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to develop, build, operate, and own the 25MW data center facility in the United Arab Emirates. These statements are "targets" and "projections" only. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including: (i) delays in any approval processes necessary in the UAE; (ii) delays in equipment procurement and installation; (iii) additional operating costs in the future; (iv) general market and geopolitical volatility; and (v) other unforeseen and uncontrollable risks.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," “target”, "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Due to circumstances outside of its control and/or any other unexpected developments, VivoPower may not ultimately procure any financial benefits from the above agreement. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Corporate Disclosure Policy regarding Social Media

VivoPower International PLC (“the Company”) announces material information to the public through a variety of channels, including SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and its corporate website (www.vivopower.com). The Company also intends to use its official social media channels, including its accounts on X (Vivo_Power) and Stocktwits (VivoPower_Official), as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services to its shareholders and the public. It is possible that the information the Company posts on these social media channels could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on these channels.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com