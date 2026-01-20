Expanded Insurance Coverage Validates Circle’s AI Approach to Coronary Plaque Evaluation

Highlights

New permanent Category I CPT code 75577 for AI-enabled coronary plaque analysis took effect January 1, 2026

Major payers, including Aetna, alongside UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Humana, and others, now cover AI-enabled coronary plaque analysis, extending access to tens of millions of commercially insured patients

Circle’s FDA-cleared, on-premise cvi42|Plaque solution integrates directly into CCTA workflows, giving physicians hands-on control of AI plaque analysis and retains more of the plaque analysis reimbursement





CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI), the market leader in cardiovascular imaging post-processing, announced that clinical practices using its FDA 510(k)-cleared cvi42 with AI-enabled plaque analysis solution are well positioned to benefit from newly activated reimbursement for AI-enabled coronary plaque analysis under permanent Category I CPT code 75577, effective January 1, 2026. Major insurance companies have also announced that they are also reimbursing the costs of this analysis.

New Category I CPT Codes Now in Effect

Beginning January 1, 2026, AI-driven quantification and characterization of coronary atherosclerotic plaque derived from coronary CT angiography (CCTA) is reimbursed under a permanent Category I CPT code, 75577, replacing prior Category III codes. This transition enables nationally valued payment for quantitative plaque assessment across hospital outpatient departments, imaging centers, and physician offices.

Growing Payer Support for AI Plaque Analysis

Major commercial payers, including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Humana, and others, now cover AI-based quantitative coronary plaque analysis, extending access to tens of millions of commercially insured patients and building on prior Medicare coverage decisions. This expanding reimbursement is expected to accelerate adoption of CCTA-based plaque assessment.

AMA/ACC Guidance on When to Use Plaque Analysis

In December 2025, a major scientific statement published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Imaging provided consensus recommendations on how and when to use quantitative coronary plaque analysis (QCPA) in practice. Their recommendations stated that among patients who have visual evidence of plaque on coronary CTA, adding QCPA may be useful for enhancing risk assessment and guiding the initiation or intensification of preventive therapies.

CCTA’s Emerging Role as a Primary CAD Modality

Recent analyses from cardiovascular imaging experts highlight how CCTA, augmented by AI-enabled plaque analysis, is poised to become the foundational imaging modality for the diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease. As reimbursement stabilizes and technology matures, CCTA is increasingly viewed as the frontline test that can characterize both stenosis and atherosclerotic burden, informing preventive strategies long before invasive procedures are required.

cvi42|Plaque: FDA-cleared, On-premise AI for Coronary Plaque

cvi42|Plaque, cleared by the U.S. FDA in late 2025, is an on-premise, AI-enabled coronary plaque analysis module that integrates directly into existing cvi42 and CCTA workflows. The software automatically segments the coronary lumen and vessel wall, quantifies plaque burden and composition, and generates structured lesion- and vessel-level metrics to support risk stratification, preventive therapy decisions, and revascularization planning. Because the solution runs locally, image data, AI processing, and reporting remain within the institution’s environment, giving physicians interactive control over contouring and final interpretation while allowing programs to retain a larger share of reimbursement compared with outsourced, cloud only services.

Localized AI and Circle’s Elevate Pricing Advantage

“With the new Category I CPT code for coronary plaque analysis now in effect, and the major insurance players reimbursing plaque analysis, the economics and clinical evidence are finally aligned,” said Chris Bazinet, Chief Commercial Officer at Circle CVI. “cvi42|Plaque gives practices an on-premise, FDA-cleared AI solution that fits directly into their existing CCTA workflows, enabling guideline consistent plaque reporting, improved risk stratification, and better capture of the reimbursement now available for quantitative coronary plaque analysis.”

cvi42|Plaque is available as part of the broader cvi42 platform for cardiac CT and MR. Clinical sites interested in implementing AI-enabled coronary plaque analysis can contact Circle to assess readiness, workflow integration, and revenue potential.

About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI) is a Canadian-based company founded in 2007 with a mission to develop innovative software solutions that enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and ultimately improve patient care. Circle’s flagship platform, cvi42, delivers best-in-class image reading and reporting tools for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT.

At the core of Circle’s work is a relentless commitment to empowering healthcare providers with advanced, intuitive tools that lead to better healthcare outcomes. This passion for innovation, rooted in both medicine and technology, drives Circle’s global impact and fuels a culture of excellence.

Today, millions of medical imaging exams each year—across 1,700+ hospitals in over 90 countries—are interpreted using Circle’s cvi42 platform.​

