Circle Cardiovascular Delivers a Unified Cardiac Imaging Platform

release expands Circle CVI’s all-in-one solution, delivering advanced MR automation, comprehensive coronary plaque, PCAT, and vascular CT analysis and planning tools, with seamless integration to PowerScribe for a fully connected imaging workflow. Enhanced automation, reproducibility, and AI-driven tools enable clinicians to interpret studies faster, produce more consistent results, and achieve greater diagnostic confidence — while improving throughput and supporting reimbursement potential.

With Category I CPT reimbursement now available for AI-enabled coronary plaque analysis, Circle’s FDA-cleared AI technology and flexible Elevate pricing model make it easier for healthcare organizations to scale cardiovascular imaging programs and reinvest in patient care.



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI), the global leader in advanced cardiovascular imaging solutions, is proud to announce the release of cvi42 v6.4, the latest version of its industry-leading post-processing software. This release reinforces Circle CVI’s commitment to providing a single, seamless platform that powers faster, more reproducible, and efficient cardiac imaging processing — from MR to CT to vascular and electrophysiology applications.

Building on Circle CVI’s foundation of innovation and clinical rigor, cvi42 v6.4 introduces major new capabilities designed to streamline workflows, enhance diagnosis, and support reimbursement opportunities through improved automation and reproducibility.

Comprehensive Capabilities in One Platform

With this release, Circle CVI advances its vision of complete cardiovascular imaging integration:

Advanced CMR Automation for precise tissue characterization, including enhanced T1 mapping workflows and 4D flow pre-processing for faster, high-quality results.

Plaque Analysis for deeper coronary characterization and risk assessment.

for deeper coronary characterization and risk assessment. Pericoronary Adipose Tissue (PCAT) tools for research-use analysis of perivascular inflammation.

tools for research-use analysis of perivascular inflammation. PowerScribe One Integration , enabling direct reporting and improved workflow continuity between imaging and structured reporting systems.

, enabling direct reporting and improved workflow continuity between imaging and structured reporting systems. Vascular CT Analysis and Planning tools, expanding Circle CVI’s breadth across cardiology and vascular imaging, and enabling aortic, carotid, and peripheral arteries evaluation, pre-procedural planning, and follow up.



Driving Quality, Efficiency, and Reimbursement

cvi42 is engineered for workflow optimization — allowing cardiac teams to interpret studies faster, with greater reproducibility and accuracy. These improvements enable more consistent, data-driven reporting and contribute to increased throughput and reimbursement potential.

“Our customers demand the highest accuracy and consistency in cardiovascular imaging,” said Scott Galbari, Chief Product Officer, Circle CVI. “With cvi42 v6.4, we are extending the reach of our single-platform solution to help clinicians deliver faster, reproducible results, while improving productivity and the quality of patient care.”

Localized AI and Circle’s Elevate Pricing Advantage

With the new Category I CPT code for AI-enabled quantitative coronary plaque analysis now active and major insurers reimbursing the procedure, cvi42 provides practices with an on-premise, FDA-cleared AI solution that integrates seamlessly into existing CCTA workflows enabling practices to capture the newly available reimbursement.

Circle CVI’s Elevate pricing structure allows practices to deploy cvi42 as part of a flexible subscription that scales across CT and MR service lines, spreading software costs across a broader cardiovascular imaging portfolio. By aligning licensing with volume and growth, Elevate helps organizations convert reimbursement into sustainable margin, funding further investment in staff, technology, and service expansion.

Setting the Standard for Cardiovascular Imaging

cvi42 v6.4 exemplifies Circle CVI’s ongoing mission to unify cardiac imaging workflows and accelerate clinical decision making. By integrating advanced analysis tools and leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities and partner connectivity in one flexible platform, Circle CVI continues to help institutions achieve clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and sustainable value in cardiovascular care.

cvi42 v6.4 is available globally starting today.

About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

Circle CVI is a prominent global cardiac imaging company providing AI-based multi-modality reading and reporting solutions for cardiac MR, cardiac CT, cardiac Interventional Planning, Electrophysiology Annually, millions of cardiac exams in over 90 countries are interpreted using Circle CVI’s imaging platform, cvi42, giving physicians the tools to accurately quantify and diagnose complex cardiovascular diseases while improving patient outcomes and the effective utilization of healthcare resources.

For media inquiries, please contact:

