Unlock Practice Growth: Experience cvi42 at RSNA 2025

Highlights

The latest release of cvi 42 v6.4 focuses on workflow efficiency and leveraging artificial intelligence

v6.4 focuses on workflow efficiency and leveraging artificial intelligence In-house post-processing speeds reporting time and captures more reimbursement

Circle’s vascular capabilities expand with the addition of cvi 42 | Vascular CT

| Vascular CT New business models increase the flexibility and accessibility for reporting physicians





CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle CVI), the market leader in cardiovascular imaging post-processing will unveil its latest release at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual General Meeting being held November 30 – December 4 in Chicago, IL. Circle CVI will demonstrate its newest release, cvi42 v6.4.

Radiology leaders know that efficiency, accuracy, and practice growth are non-negotiable. At RSNA 2025, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging invites you to experience the new cvi42 release - a solution engineered to grow your CCT and CMR business.

What cvi42 can do for your practice:

Reduce Reporting Times:

Native integration with PowerScribe automates transcription , minimizing error risk and freeing clinical teams to focus on interpretation rather than manual data entry.



In-house plaque analysis with cvi 42 enables faster turnaround times , supporting timely diagnosis and allowing you to deliver a higher standard of care.

cvi 42 | Vascular CT follows best practices with automated contouring, lowering barriers to using advanced CT vascular analysis - so teams adopt new capabilities faster.

With cvi 42 | Plaque you pay for what you process at a fraction of the price of outsourcing and increase your throughput with a streamlined workflow.

Our new subscription model provides scalable access to CMR and CCT functionalities ensuring your team has unlimited access to work from anywhere.





“With our latest cvi42 release, we’re helping practices unlock greater efficiency, deliver faster patient care, and build a scalable foundation for the future of cardiovascular imaging while supporting business growth” said Chris Bazinet, Chief Revenue Officer of Circle CVI. “We are excited to see how our customers respond to the latest innovations and hear from them how we are solving their challenges”

Benefits for Radiology Leaders and Decision Makers:

Minimized risk of error in reporting

Improved workflow efficiency, leading to reduced burnout

Faster reporting speeds, translating to greater practice performance

Flexibility to scale and capture new revenue streams

Technology that aligns with evolving best practices and reimbursement guidelines





Join Us at RSNA 2025 - Shape the Future of Cardiovascular Imaging

Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 | Booth #7961, North Hall

Secure your demo now - see how cvi42 can help you lead with confidence and results.

[Save me a spot!]



Enquiries

Circle Marketing

marketing@circlecvi.com

ABOUT CIRCLE CARDIOVASCULAR IMAGING

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI) is a Canadian-based company founded in 2007 with a mission to develop innovative software solutions that enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and ultimately improve patient care. Circle’s flagship platform, cvi42, delivers best-in-class image reading and reporting tools for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT.

At the core of Circle’s work is a relentless commitment to empowering healthcare providers with advanced, intuitive tools that lead to better healthcare outcomes. This passion for innovation, rooted in both medicine and technology, drives Circle’s global impact and fuels a culture of excellence.

Today, millions of medical imaging exams each year—across 1,700+ hospitals in over 90 countries—are interpreted using Circle’s cvi42 platform.

For more information, please visit www.circlecvi.com or contact: marketing@circlecvi.com