TruGolf Links Announces New Regional Developer for Greater Chicagoland Area

Local Entrepreneur to Lead Market Expansion

with Flagship Location and Multi-Unit Growth Plan

CENTERVILLE, UTAH, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Links Franchising, LLC (“TruGolf Links”), owned by TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG), the leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today the signing of a new regional developer for the greater Chicagoland area. Sharif Ali, a local entrepreneur and marketing executive in Tinley Park, plans to open a TruGolf Links flagship location in his area, and represent TruGolf Links throughout the Chicagoland market with recruiting franchisees and providing onsite support. TruGolf Links anticipates as many as 70 retail locations in the market over the next several years. Sharif is replacing Bob Early as the regional developer for the Chicagoland area. Mr. Early reduced his involvement in TruGolf Links to just the existing Manteno executive location due to family matters. We thank Bob for his efforts and look forward to our continuing work with him in the TruGolf Links community.





“Sharif is exactly the kind of regional developer we look for — entrepreneurial, community-minded, and deeply aligned with our vision for the future of golf entertainment,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer of TruGolf Links. “The Chicagoland market is a prime opportunity, and Sharif’s background and passion position him perfectly to build a strong network of TruGolf Links locations throughout the region.”

Ali brings more than a decade of experience helping build and scale organizations delivering data-driven solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. A longtime entrepreneur with a passion for innovation and community-focused ventures, Ali was drawn to TruGolf Links by its cutting-edge technology, immersive entertainment experience, and forward-thinking business model. “Living in Illinois, year-round, access to golf just isn’t realistic,” said Ali. “I caught the golf bug during the pandemic while looking for ways to spend more quality time with friends and family, and I quickly realized how limiting the weather can be for golfers in this region. TruGolf changes that completely. The technology, accuracy, graphics, and overall experience truly set it apart, and the constant innovation keeps people engaged and improving.”

As golf participation continues to grow nationwide, traditional courses in the Chicagoland area are often fully booked, creating demand for accessible, flexible alternatives. TruGolf Links fills that gap by offering a fun, safe, and welcoming indoor environment where guests can play regardless of weather, gather socially, and enjoy high-quality food and beverages. In addition to golf, TruGolf Links features a variety of interactive sports and games including soccer, baseball, hockey, cornhole, and fan-favorite experiences like zombie dodgeball.

Ali plans to be actively involved at the ground level, opening a flagship TruGolf Links location in the Tinley Park area and supporting expansion across the territory through additional company-owned units and franchise partnerships. “TruGolf Links isn’t just about golf — it’s about bringing people together,” Ali added. “I’m excited to help grow the brand locally and introduce this experience to more communities across Chicagoland.”

About TruGolf, Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry forward through innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of the game while making golf more available, approachable, and affordable through technology. The company is known for its award-winning software, industry-leading hardware, and the E6 CONNECT platform that connects golfers worldwide. For more information visit www.trugolf.com.

About TruGolf Links Franchising

TruGolf Links offers both individual franchise and regional developer opportunities. Regional Developers acquire exclusive territories, open a flagship location, and develop additional units either through ownership or franchising. This model allows strong local operators to scale entire markets while providing localized support to franchisees. For more information about TruGolf Links or franchise opportunities, visit www.trugolflinks.com/franchising or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchising, (480) 205-2947, andrewj@trugolflinks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risk that we and our current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize our products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we experience difficulties in managing our expected growth and expanding operations; the risk that third party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2024, and the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

