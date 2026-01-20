Latin Metals Provides Update on Partner-Funded Exploration, Cerro Bayo Gold–Silver Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Cerro Bayo Gold–Silver Project, where its option partner, Daura Gold Corp. ("Daura"), has completed approximately 27 line-km of pole–dipole induced polarization ("IP") surveying over previously identified target areas to refine drill targets ahead of a planned 1,500 meters diamond drilling program , expected to commence in mid-February 2026. Cerro Bayo is fully drill permitted.

The IP survey has delineated multiple chargeability and resistivity anomalies interpreted to reflect structurally controlled zones, including silicified veins and potential mineralizing conduits. Integration of the IP data with historical geochemical sampling and earlier gradient array IP surveys has resulted in the definition of 15 priority drill target areas. A total of 22 drill holes are planned to be completed in this phase of drilling.

In parallel with preparation for the Phase 1 drill program, Daura has initiated a regional gradient array IP survey in the northern portion of the project area. Results from this work will be incorporated into ongoing target definition and planning for potential follow-up drilling.

Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several Q1 2026 industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

VRIC – Vancouver, January 25-26, 2026

– Vancouver, January 25-26, 2026 CEM – Whistler, February 6-8, 2026

– Whistler, February 6-8, 2026 PDAC – Toronto, March 1–4, 2026



These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals’ exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

Stay Connected

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 870 – 320 Granville Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1S9

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations

Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com

Phone: 778-683-4324

