Latin Metals Provides Spin-Out Transaction Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on the previously announced spin-out transaction (the "Spin-Out") of the Company's Para Copper Project (the "Para Project") and Auquis Copper Project (the "Auquis Project") into Latin Explore Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Latin Explore") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Meeting of Shareholders

A Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on January 14, 2026, to approve the Arrangement Resolution, the Latin Explore Share Exchange Resolution, and the Latin Explore Incentive Plan Resolution, as further described in the Company's management information circular dated December 12, 2025 (the "Circular") and news release dated December 18, 2025. All resolutions passed with overwhelming shareholder support.

At the Meeting, (a) the Arrangement Resolution required approval by at least (i) two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting (Table 1); and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding votes cast by persons required to be excluded by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (Table 2), and (b) the Latin Explore Share Exchange Resolution required approval by at least a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding votes cast by persons required to be excluded by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") (Table 2).

Table 1: Votes cast by all shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Motion Shares Voted FOR FOR AGAINST Arrangement Resolution 70,887,584 100% – Latin Explore Share Exchange Resolution 70,887,584 99.91% 0.09% Latin Explore Incentive Plan Resolution 70,826,748 99.91% 0.09%



Table 2: Votes cast by shareholder entitled to vote, excluding votes required to be excluded by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and TSXV Policies, as applicable.

Motion Shares Voted FOR FOR AGAINST Arrangement Resolution 21,272,156 99.98% 0.02% Latin Explore Share Exchange Resolution 21,272,156 99.70% 0.30%



Grant of Final Order

On January 16, 2026, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement.

Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing

Latin Metals also reports that the previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of 30,000,000 subscription receipts to be completed by 1559749 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 at a price of $0.10 per subscription receipt (each, a "Subscription Receipt") has closed, effective January 10, 2026.

Upon satisfaction of certain conditions, each Subscription Receipt will automatically be converted into a unit of Finco (each, a "Finco Unit") each Finco Unit consisting of one (1) common share in the capital of Finco and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant of Finco (each whole warrant, a "Finco Warrant").

Latin Metals expects the Subscription Receipts to convert to Finco Units in the coming days.

Expected Closing of Latin Explore Share Exchange

Pursuant to the terms of the share exchange agreement to be entered into among Latin Explore, Finco, and the shareholders of Finco (the "Share Exchange") following the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, Latin Explore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Finco from the Finco shareholders in exchange for shares of Latin Explore. Each Finco Warrant and Finco finder's warrant will entitle the holder thereof to receive one (1) Latin Explore common share, on the schedule and terms established at the time of the respective issuances of such Finco Warrants and finder's warrants.

The Share Exchange is expected to close in conjunction with the completion of the Arrangement.

Expected Closing of Spin-Out Transaction

Investors should note that under the terms of the Arrangement, shareholders of Latin Metals will be entitled to receive in proportion to their respective holdings in Latin Metals, for each Latin Metals share held on the business day immediately preceding the effective date of the Arrangement, or such other date as determined by the Latin Metals board of directors, a fractional Latin Explore common share. Holders of unexercised Latin Metals common share purchase warrants will not be entitled to any Latin Explore common shares.

The Spin-Out is expected to close in early February 2026.

Expected TSX Venture Listing

On December 24, 2025, Latin Explore submitted a listing application to the TSXV for the listing of its common shares thereon. Latin Metals expects that the listing application will be processed and the Latin Explore common shares will be listed on the TSXV on or before February 28, 2026.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement, the Share Exchange or the Concurrent Financing have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Any securities issued pursuant to the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and similar exemptions under applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets.

For more information, please get in touch with Latin Metals Investor Relations at 778-683-4324 or via email at info@latin-metals.com.

