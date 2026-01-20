Propanc Biopharma Files New Provisional Patent Application for Methods of Producing Trypsinogen & Chymotrypsinogen with IP Australia

MELBOURNE, , Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that a new provisional patent application has been filed for methods of producing trypinsogen and chymotrypsinogen with IP Australia. The patent application describes an optimized expression system to produce a world-first fully synthetic recombinant version of PRP, a long-term therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors. According to Emergen Research, the global metastatic cancer market is projected to be worth $111 Billion by 2027.

A fully synthetic version of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, called Rec-PRP, could have additional benefits to a global healthcare system that further capitalizes on a new therapeutic approach to treating cancer. For example, both proenzymes are synthesized by an in vivo (living organism) expression system, such as yeast cells, to produce proteins that could be maintained for long periods of time without suffering degradation in the absence of refrigeration. This is useful for a longer self-life as well as global distribution, particularly in warmer climates and developing regions where refrigeration is not available. Further, the program could produce large quantities of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen for commercial use that exhibits minimal variation between lots and without sourcing from animals. Therefore, management believes a fully synthetic recombinant version of PRP would have tremendous implications from a regulatory perspective, but also a practical, commercial benefit for global distribution.

“This provisional patent application is the third one filed over the past two months and will enhance our IP portfolio significantly as we enter national phase in countries worldwide for each of these patent applications,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to execute our strategic plan building a platform technology that could be a world-first therapeutic approach to metastatic cancer from solid tumors, but without severe or serious side effects associated with standard treatments. Further, we are expanding our research into other therapeutic indications where there is a significant unmet medical need. We are building a strong and stable future for our Company and shareholders over the long term.”

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

