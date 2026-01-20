Ultimus Expands Coverage Teams to Support Continued Growth

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a premier provider of post-trade solutions across public and private markets, today announced a strategic expansion of its commercial coverage teams. These additions underscore the firm's commitment to supporting the increasingly complex operational and regulatory requirements facing traditional and alternative asset managers.

The expansion directly addresses the accelerating convergence of public and private markets, significant growth in product segments like ETFs and private credit, and institutional asset managers' demands for high-touch, technology-forward solutions to support investment operations, fund administration, and data management needs. Ultimus integrates battle-tested veterans to deliver bespoke solutions for the industry's most complex operational and data-driven challenges.

Ultimus welcomes the following new commercial team members:

Public Markets Solutions

Matthew Geldhof, Senior Vice President, has extensive experience supporting the specific needs of global asset managers’ back and middle office needs. He previously held senior roles at Citibank, Goldman Sachs and was an active-duty Marine Corps Officer.

Edward Lund, Senior Vice President, is an industry veteran with skills across all public fund structures with a special focus on the evolving exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ecosystem. He has held leadership positions at Gemini Fund Services and NorthStar Financial Services Group.

Private Markets Solutions

Gilbert Maddock, Senior Vice President, possesses nearly 30 years of experience across private markets, alternative investments, cross-border, and registered fund structures. He previously held senior roles at BNY Mellon and Citigroup.

William Thoma, Vice President, joins with a specialized focus on the needs of alternative asset managers. Thoma previously held operations roles at Northern Trust.

"As asset managers navigate increasing complexity, Ultimus is dedicated to providing scalable, agile solutions that align with our clients' long-term aspirations," said Nick Darsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Ultimus Fund Solutions. "Our collective business development and operations teams empower us to anticipate industry shifts and deliver customized service that distinguishes us from less flexible competitors."

By continuing to invest in market-facing talent, Ultimus strengthens its position as the preferred partner for post-trade, administration, governance, and investor servicing solutions. The firm’s technology and client engagement equips managers with resources to thrive in today’s dynamic market.

Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $750 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

