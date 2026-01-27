Ultimus Fund Solutions Facilitates Liberty One Investment Management's Successful Entry into ETF Market

CINCINNATI, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology enhanced fund administration, and middle office solutions to traditional and alternative investment managers, today announced its role in the successful launch of three new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Liberty One Investment Management, LLC. Ultimus provided a full, end-to-end onboarding experience, including critical introductions and connections to trading partners, listing exchange, capital markets and market makers within its platform, enabling a seamless and timely launch.

The new ETFs were launched within a series trust solution offered by Ultimus. By leveraging Ultimus' comprehensive industry connections and deep onboarding expertise, Liberty One was able to bring its products to market efficiently without the high start-up costs or need for additional internal resources typically associated with building an ETF infrastructure from scratch.

"Liberty One's strategic objective in launching these products was to secure expanded access to their existing distribution platform," stated Michael Prendergast, SVP, ETF Senior Product Specialist at Ultimus. "By facilitating connections with relevant industry partners and providing comprehensive project management and educational support, our team proved instrumental in helping Liberty One’s team navigate the entire ecosystem."

Ultimus' hands-on approach and established industry relationships, including a key introduction to a sub-adviser, removed the steep learning curve often faced by new ETF issuers. This strategic partnership allowed Liberty One to focus on its investment strategy and distribution goals while relying on Ultimus to manage the operational complexities.

“Ultimus was the perfect partner for this launch,” said Ben Pahl, President of Liberty One. “Their expertise, relationships, and end-to-end support made the entire process seamless, allowing us to focus on our core business and bring these funds to market quickly and efficiently.”

“Ultimus is pleased to have been selected by Liberty One to facilitate the successful launch of their initial ETFs,” said Kevin Wolf, EVP, Head of Client Strategies at Ultimus. "They successfully launched three funds within their timeframe, which is a testament to the strength of our integrated model and the collaborative effort of all partners involved."

This product launch positions Liberty One to provide its RIA platform and investor base with enhanced access to its investment strategies through the efficient ETF structure.

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $750 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

