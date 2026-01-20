FASTEST GROWING BRANDS TO WATCH IN 2026 – NUMERATOR RELEASES TOP RANKINGS

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, has released its rankings of Brands to Watch in 2026. The list leverages proprietary Numerator consumer data, including survey, psychographics, and purchase metrics, to spotlight a variety of high-performing brands that experienced noteworthy growth in the U.S. market as a whole or overperformed with select consumer groups in the past year.

2025 Highlights and 2026 Expectations:

Fastest-Growing Brands of 2025. This year’s list highlights the growing popularity of protein with two protein bar brands (Built Bar and Barebells) landing in the top ten, as well as four better-for-you alternatives to traditional favorites (Bloom Nutrition, Drizzilicious, Goodles, and Boulder Canyon). Amos Sweets emerged as the sole candy brand, while the inclusion of Surfside and Buzzballz reflect the ongoing growth in the ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol market.

Built Bar (Built Brands, LLC) Bloom Nutrition (Bloom Nu LLC) Drizzilicious (Drizzilicous) Amos Sweets (Amos Sweets, Inc.) Surfside (Stateside Brands) Rosina (Rosina Food Products, Inc.) Goodles (Gooder Foods, Inc.) Boulder Canyon (Utz Brands, Inc.) Barebells (Vitamin Well LLC) BuzzBallz (Sazerac Company, Inc.)

Fastest-Growing “Big” Brands of 2025. Dairy was a key player for well-established brands that are purchased by at least a quarter of U.S. consumers, with Oikos, Fairlife, and Chobani all breaking the top five, thanks in part to their focus on protein. Jolly Rancher, Red Bull, and Wonder also found success with expanded portfolios featuring new products and/or flavors.

Oikos (Danone North America) Kinder’s (P.K. Kinder Co, Inc.) Fairlife (The Coca-Cola Company) Chobani (Chobani, LLC) Jolly Rancher (The Hershey Company) NatureSweet (NatureSweet LTD) La Banderita (Olé Mexican Foods, Inc.) Red Bull (Red Bull) Driscoll’s (Driscoll's Strawberry Associates, Inc.) Wonder (Flowers Foods, Inc.)

Fastest Growing Private Label Brands of 2025. This year’s four fastest-growing private label brands—Gigglescape, Well Market, Bettergoods, and Dealworthy—were launched in 2024, gaining solid ground in their first full year on the shelves. Aldi’s continued growth is shown with four private label brands on the list, the most of all retailers.

Gigglescape (Target) Well Market (CVS) Bettergoods (Walmart) Dealworthy (Target) Natures Nectar (Aldi) Family Wellness (Family Dollar) Earthly Grains (Aldi) Happy Harvest (Aldi) Fremont Fish Market (Aldi) B Pure (Dollar Tree)

Top Gen Alpha Brands of 2025. Gen Alpha (born 2010 or later) consumers may be small, but their impact on the market is mighty. The top brands for Gen Alpha households reflect clean eating trends, social media influence, and a hankering for snacks and toys.

Lunchly (Lunchly LLC) Pure Organic (Kellanova) Minecraft (Mojang Studies) JOYRIDE (Joyride Sweets) Bear Real Fruit (Lotus Bakeries) Owala (Trove Brands, LLC) Schylling (Schylling Associates) Jonny Pops (JonnyPops LLC) MaryRuth Organics (MaryRuth Organics) Belgian Boys (Belgian Boys, Inc.)

Top Brands for AI Users 2025. The use of Artificial Intelligence skyrocketed in 2025 and is poised for continued growth in the year ahead. Current AI usage is heavily concentrated among high-income, Millennial professionals whose top brands reflect a preference for fresh, organic, and premium offerings.

Siggi’s Dairy (The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation) Ninja Appliances (SharkNinja Operating, LLC) Meiji (Meiji America Inc) Spindrift (Spindrift Beverage Co) Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day (The Caldrea Company) Eddie Bauer (Eddie Bauer LLC) Mission Produce (Mission Produce, Inc.) Halo Top (Wells Enterprises, Inc.) Zespri (Zespri Group Limited) De Cecco (De Cecco)

Top QSR New Items & LTOs of 2025. Competition amongst fast-food chains is fierce, and new menu items and limited-time offers remain one of the top methods for attracting guests and driving excitement. Half of the top ten offerings incorporated chicken, part of an overarching trend seen in QSRs as consumers flock to chicken-based bites, while other top items highlighted preferences for fun beverages and sweet treats.

McDonald’s McCrispy Strips McDonald’s Snack Wrap Chipotle’s Honey Chicken Wendy’s Frosty Swirls & Fusions Chick-fil-A’s Pineapple Dragon Fruit Beverage Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets Burger King's Cheesy Tots Chick-fil-A’s Smokehouse Bacon BBQ Sandwich Wendy’s Thin Mint Frosty McDonald’s S’mores McFlurry

Methodology: Numerator’s Top Brands rankings are based on verified household purchase data and apply a minimum 2025 household penetration threshold of 5%, or 25% for our “big brands” list. Brands are ranked by growth in household penetration and sales from 2024 to 2025, or by indexed performance versus specific shopper groups. QSR new items and limited-time offerings are evaluated separately and ranked by 2025 household penetration.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.