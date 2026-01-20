Find Your Balance: The 2026 Color Watch Palette from Rust-Oleum Is Here

Vernon Hills, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving from last year’s nature-inspired palette, the Color Watch 2026: Balanced Optimism collection from Rust-Oleum is all about celebrating the power of positivity and harmony. This year’s carefully curated collection is bursting with soothing neutrals and bold, expressive hues to achieve the perfect mix of comfort, creativity and a can-do spirit. Anchored by the Color of the Year, Painter's Touch® 2X Ultra Cover Satin Lagoon, this jewel-toned teal invites everyone to find their perfect balance between serenity and self-expression.

“Lagoon is the kind of color that makes you want to dive right in,” said DIY expert and Rust-Oleum Color Council member, Lindee Katdare. “It’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it instantly updates any space – whether you want a splashy statement or a serene escape. With Lagoon, it adapts to its surroundings – always sophisticated, always emotive – and delivers a remarkably emotional range.”

Inspire and recharge your way

Whether you’re a color newbie or a DIY dynamo, Rust-Oleum helps you paint outside the lines. Try a tiny pop of color or transform an entire room because the only limit is your imagination. The 2026 palette incorporates specific shades designed to harmonize or stand out:

Easy, season-by-season updates

Keep your spaces feeling fresh and fabulous all year. The Balanced Optimism palette is your ticket to mix, match, and remix your favorite colors in unexpected ways, so every season is a chance to play and create.

Winter: Chase the cold away with a harmony of bold and peaceful tones. Spray paint candleholders or decorative trays in vibrant Poppy Red and anchor with Day Dreaming for cool serenity. To add a subtle twist, paint an accent wall in Up in the Clouds for a calming, wintry sky effect, or try napkin rings in Universal® Aged Metallic in Vintage Gold for a luminous finish and touch of festive glimmer.

Chase the cold away with a harmony of bold and peaceful tones. Spray paint candleholders or decorative trays in vibrant and anchor with for cool serenity. To add a subtle twist, paint an accent wall in for a calming, wintry sky effect, or try napkin rings in for a luminous finish and touch of festive glimmer. Spring: Celebrate new beginnings with an unexpected blend of Color Spark® Interior Wall Paint & Primer in Joshua Tree . This rich, energizing color applies smoothly and provides an energizing backdrop. Transform decorative accents, shelves or frames with Stops Rust® Turmeric or consider Low Odor Dusty Rose to inject a calming softness.

Celebrate new beginnings with an unexpected blend of This rich, energizing color applies smoothly and provides an energizing backdrop. Transform decorative accents, shelves or frames with or consider to inject a calming softness. Summer: Channel sunny day confidence with a fun, coastal twist. Paint a small bistro set or outdoor Adirondack chairs in luxurious Lagoon and add in playful hints of Poppy Red on garden lanterns or planters. For an earthy touch, Stops Rust® with Custom Spray 5-in-1 in French Beige delivers a smooth, neutral finish with advanced rust protection and five different spray patterns, perfect for updating outdoor pots to round out a fresh, beachy look.

Channel sunny day confidence with a fun, coastal twist. Paint a small bistro set or outdoor Adirondack chairs in luxurious and add in playful hints of on garden lanterns or planters. For an earthy touch, delivers a smooth, neutral finish with advanced rust protection and five different spray patterns, perfect for updating outdoor pots to round out a fresh, beachy look. Fall: Reimagine a unique yard sale find to create a cozy and elegant destination in your home. Flip a dated cabinet to a showstopping coffee nook piece with Cabinet Transformations® in Seaside. Refresh hardware with Vintage Gold and inject bold and deliberate sophistication with Lagoon on decorative vases or a wooden chair.

Products for every project, indoors and out

The complete Color Watch 2026 palette is ready for action across paints, stains and sprays. No experience? No problem. These products are made for quick wins, creative adventures and feeling proud of what you achieved.

Rust-Oleum’s portfolio of easy-to-use products empowers DIYers to refresh their homes with confidence and ease. Spray paints like Low Odor Premium Spray Paint, Stops Rust®, Stops Rust® with Custom Spray 5-in-1, 2X Ultra Cover™, and Universal® offer vibrant, durable finishes for materials ranging from metal to plastic. Finishes, including Varathane® Wood Stains, add rich tones to wood surfaces. Coatings such as Color Spark® Wall Paint & Primer and Cabinet Transformations® Kits deliver professional-quality results, making it easy and affordable to refresh walls, cabinet and countertops with style and reliability.

This year, watch for influencer collaborations, interactive tools, and even more ways to get inspired. “We can’t wait to see how DIYers transform their spaces and bring balanced optimism home,” said Katdare.

Dive in and get inspired

Head to the Color Watch 2026 website to see the full palette, spark your creativity, and kick off your next project today at www.rustoleum.com/color-of-the-year-2026.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings, wood care and abrasives. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, The Pink Stuff®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Ready Seal ®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Mean Green®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Concrobium®, Gator® Finishing Products and RUST-O®, a spray paint designed in collaboration with artists for precision, coverage and creative expression. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram.

