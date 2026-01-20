Bitget Launchpool adds Immunefi (IMU) with 29.1M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of Immunefi (IMU) to Bitget Launchpool and adding it to spot trading. Spot trading for the IMU/USDT pair will begin on January 22, 2026, 14:00 (UTC), with deposits available now open and withdrawals available from January 23, 2026, 14:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign, offering a total of 20,000,000 IMU in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB or IMU during the event, which runs from January 22, 2026, 14:00 till January 28, 2026, 14:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 to 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 19,500,000 IMU. In the IMU pool, users can lock between 250 and 25,000,000 IMU to receive a portion of 500,000 IMU.

Furthermore, Bitget will run a CandyBomb campaign, from January 22, 2026, 14:00 till January 27, 2026, 14:00 (UTC), with a total of 3,100,000 IMU up for grabs. By joining the CandyBomb campaign, new users stand to receive a share of 1,500,000 IMU while all other users have a chance to receive a part of 1,600,000 IMU.

Bitget will also run a PoolX campaign for a share of 6,000,000 IMU. Running from January 22, 2026, 14:00 till January 28, 2026, 14:00 (UTC), users simply need to lock between 0.002 and 1500 ETH to receive a share of the prize pool. Users who participate in the above PoolX campaign, and whose net deposit period is between January 20, 2026, 10:00 and January 27, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), can stand a chance to receive up to 8% ETH Earn APR Voucher after the promotion ends. First time PoolX users will be rewarded with a 15% APR boost.

Immunefi is a leading on-chain security platform, trusted by Web3 teams to identify vulnerabilities and prevent exploits across their protocols. The platform provides a comprehensive security stack that includes bug bounty programs, audits, security reviews, monitoring, and incident response. Since launch, Immunefi has helped secure over $180 billion in digital assets across more than 650 protocols and has paid out more than $120 million to security researchers for responsibly disclosed vulnerabilities. By combining deep security expertise with a global community of independent researchers, Immunefi enables projects to strengthen resilience, respond faster to threats, and operate more securely throughout their lifecycle.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s Launchpool highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX and Launchpool offer both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Immunefi (IMU) further broadens these opportunities, strengthening Bitget’s role in expanding access to critical Web3 infrastructure tokens that power the security, resilience, and long-term sustainability of decentralized ecosystems.

For more details on Immunefi (IMU), visit here.

