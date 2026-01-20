VGTel, Inc. Announces Patent-Pending Advanced Sensing Technology Following Strategic Government Conference Discussions

LANDER, Wyo., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL), an emerging space-technology and advanced sensing company focused on atmospheric and orbital observation, today announced key developments following its participation in a strategic government-related conference held last Thursday with senior research and defense-adjacent stakeholders.

During the conference, VGTel leadership engaged in high-level discussions centered on emerging Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) research, open-source intelligence, and next-generation sensing and analysis capabilities. These discussions explored potential future collaboration pathways, including Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) opportunities, aligning with VGTel’s long-term research and public-safety mission.

As part of this momentum, VGTel confirmed that it has successfully submitted a provisional U.S. patent application covering its proprietary advanced sensing and analytical technology designed to support UAP research and related aerospace observation use cases.

Provisional U.S. Patent Application No.: 74027701 (Patent Pending)





The patent-pending technology encompasses novel methods for multi-domain sensing, data acquisition, and analytical correlation across atmospheric and near-space environments. VGTel’s approach emphasizes scalable, deployable systems capable of supporting scientific research, safety monitoring, and responsible data sharing.

“Last week’s conference provided an important forum for technical alignment and mission relevance,” said Kendrick Williams, Government Contact and Aerospace Specialist at VGTel, Inc. “The dialogue underscored the operational need for independent, high-fidelity, multi-domain sensing architectures that can augment existing government, defense, and academic research efforts under structured collaboration frameworks such as CRADAs. With our provisional patent now filed, VGTel is positioned to support further technical evaluation and engage in formal collaboration discussions as requirements mature.”

In parallel, VGTel is expanding its field-based observational initiatives. The company will soon conduct operations in New Mexico, a region known for unique atmospheric and astronomical observation conditions. These efforts will include the deployment of telescopes and sensor arrays designed to capture high-resolution data under varied environmental conditions.

VGTel also expressed interest in contributing to future academic and research publications, including forthcoming special issues of peer-reviewed journals focused on UAP and emerging aerospace topics, as appropriate opportunities arise.

“These initiatives reflect VGTel’s commitment to disciplined science, technical rigor, and responsible innovation,” said Ken Williams, CEO of VGTel, Inc. “We welcome continued dialogue with research institutions, government partners, and the broader scientific community as we advance collaborative, data-driven approaches to complex aerospace and atmospheric challenges.”

About VGTel, Inc.

VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is a space-technology and advanced sensing company focused on atmospheric monitoring, astronomical research, and next-generation observational platforms. Through proprietary technology development, field deployments, and strategic partnerships, VGTel aims to advance public safety, scientific discovery, and responsible exploration of near-Earth and space-based phenomena.

Media Contact:

VGTel, Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

Email: info@vgtelinc.com

Ph. 561-318-1903