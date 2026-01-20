VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Global industrial automation is projected to reach $233.6 billion in 2026[1] as Industry 4.0 mandates prioritize re-shoring and energy-efficient production. This momentum is synchronized with smart grid deployments reaching $52.55 billion[2] this year to modernize urban infrastructure through autonomous sensing. This structural pivot is attracting capital into the engineering core led by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) (NYSE: HII), Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), and BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT).

Analysts project the microreactor commercialization cycle will reach $198.88 billion[3] in 2026 as Gen-IV energy systems redefine grid independence for critical infrastructure. This shift is validated by institutional players prioritizing autonomous life-extension and proactive monitoring[4] as the primary value drivers for the industrial autonomy reset.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is currently engineering a dominant multi-domain autonomy ecosystem, fusing advanced radio-frequency sensing and computational acceleration with industrial robotic platforms across the global defense and energy infrastructure complex.

VWAV is currently integrating qSpeed, its recently-acquired proprietary computational acceleration engine backed by a $99.6 million independent valuation from BDO Consulting Group, to eliminate the decision-latency wall in modern warfare.

Now VisionWave has announced its initial progress in advancing qSpeed's system-level integration architecture across WaveStrike™ RF-enabled fire-control workflows, Argus™ counter-UAS systems, and intercept evaluation scenarios where microseconds directly affect operational outcomes. By prioritizing decision-critical computation paths first, qSpeed enables rapid initial conclusions that refine continuously to collapse the action gap between sensing a threat and responding to it, compressing threat evaluation timelines from minutes into seconds without the friction of wholesale hardware replacement.

By prioritizing decision-critical computation paths, qSpeed collapses the action gap between sensing a threat and responding to it, compressing threat evaluation timelines from minutes into seconds without the friction of wholesale hardware replacement.

The integration of qSpeed into WaveStrike is specifically designed to provide RF-informed, operator-assisted aiming and fire-control support by collapsing compute cycles for range estimation and lead calculation to deliver instantaneous targeting guidance in high-velocity engagement scenarios.

The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578 secures enforceable protection for the proprietary radio-frequency sensing and AI platform behind the Argus space-enabled counter-drone system and its SkyWeave high-frequency communications backbone

This patent protects the core architecture of Argus and its SkyWeave high-frequency backbone, ensuring VisionWave maintains a proprietary grip on the space-enabled counter-UAS market.

VisionWave is scaling a systemic expansion into Southern Europe through its subsidiary, Solar Drone Ltd., having secured a follow-on hardware order and a strategic distribution agreement covering Italy and Spain.

The company’s universal and drone-agnostic Adaptation Kit enables VisionWave’s heavy-duty payloads exceeding 200 lbs to be integrated into any third-party fleet for critical high-voltage insulator cleaning and power grid maintenance.

VisionWave plans to fund up to $10 million in U.S. development over the next 6-12 months to push qSpeed toward production readiness.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) demonstrated capabilities of the HII ROMULUS family of AI-enabled unmanned surface vessels powered by HII's Odyssey Autonomous Control System, with focus on the ROMULUS 7 variant designed as a seven-foot, man-portable platform for expeditionary and special operations missions. At the conclusion of the test mission, ROMULUS 7 operated in concert with an HII REMUS unmanned underwater vehicle, validating coordinated operations between surface and subsurface autonomous systems through REMUS's reliability, modularity, and endurance enabling sustained test execution across realistic operational conditions.

A key objective was using ROMULUS 7 as a mobile surface gateway enabling real-time reach-back to operations centers and high-rate data exfiltration from the REMUS UUV, extending operational reach while preserving stealth and autonomy. Both platforms ran HII's Odyssey autonomy with missions planned, monitored, and managed through the Odyssey Mission user interface, with this common autonomy backbone enabling seamless coordination across domains without operator burden. The test validated the standard ROMULUS 7 communications and sensing suite including acoustic communications for UUV collaboration, cameras, Wi-Fi, Starlink, MANET radio, and GPS, confirming effectiveness as a resilient, networked force multiplier when paired with REMUS.

Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) led a major milestone for NASA's Artemis II mission with the successful rollout of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center. During rollout operations, Amentum engineers and technicians operated the crawler-transporter to move the mobile launch platform with the fully stacked SLS and Orion, requiring precise coordination and continuous systems monitoring to safely transport NASA's most powerful rocket over the multi-hour journey.

"The successful rollout and preparation of Artemis II is a clear reminder of the responsibility entrusted to our team," said Mark Walter, president of Amentum's Engineering & Technology business. "Amentum delivered the engineering expertise and operational discipline that made this milestone possible, ensuring Artemis II's progress towards launch preparations and advancing our nation's human space exploration mission."

Under NASA's Exploration Ground Systems program, Amentum provides engineering, technicians, and systems integration for Artemis II, maintaining and modernizing ground equipment while supporting launch, recovery, and overall operations. Artemis II is scheduled to launch early this year with approximately 50,000 employees across more than 70 countries.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith, the newest addition to the unmanned underwater vehicle series developed by wholly owned subsidiary VideoRay, delivering six-degree-of-freedom maneuverability through 10 vectored thrusters that allow the platform to hold any attitude while maintaining stability, power, and control in strong currents and at depth. The expeditionary-ready platform supports advanced imaging, navigation, and manipulation tools with up to 80 pounds of forward thrust and simultaneous lift, enabling rapid direct-to-target transit and precise station-keeping for subsea inspection, defense, and scientific missions.

"Modern operations increasingly depend on access, awareness, and freedom of maneuver below the surface," said Chris Gibson, CEO at VideoRay. "Wraith gives forces a compact, rapidly deployable system that delivers the precision and control once reserved for much larger vehicles, helping operators extend reach, reduce risk to personnel, and respond faster in complex maritime environments."

Built on VideoRay's proven open-architecture Mission Specialist design philosophy, Wraith enables rapid reconfiguration, seamless third-party integration, and simplified field serviceability. Future iterations will expand depth capability, payload capacity, endurance, and system flexibility through planned spiral development.

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) joined with Idaho National Laboratory, the U.S. Army and the Department of War Strategic Capabilities Office to announce arrival at INL of TRISO nuclear fuel for the Project Pele microreactor, where the full prototype will be tested. The tri-structural isotropic particle fuel composed of uranium, carbon and oxygen formed into kernels coated in multiple ceramic layers including silicon carbide makes it extremely durable under high heat, radiation, and corrosive conditions, with thousands of these poppy seed-sized particles combined into compact fuel forms used in advanced reactors.

"This is real nuclear microreactor fuel delivered at its final destination, rather than some letter or memorandum promising to make fuel at a later date," said Dr. Jeff Waksman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. "Project Pele is a transformational leap toward Gen-IV nuclear power, and the Army's Janus Program will follow on to deliver affordable, reliable, commercial nuclear power to ensure that our critical infrastructure has the power they need, whenever they need it, even if the electric grid is disrupted."

BWXT manufactured and shipped the fuel from its facilities in Lynchburg, with the company's Specialty Fuels Fabrication Group having more than 20 years of experience in TRISO fuel design and manufacturing. BWXT is constructing the Pele prototype at its Innovation Campus in Lynchburg, with formal system testing planned to begin as early as 2027.

