Idaho Milk Products Earns CDP Rating for Environmental Transparency

JEROME, Idaho, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products’ environmental efforts recognized for transparency by CDP, the global environmental non-profit that runs the world’s only independent disclosure system.

Idaho Milk Products has been awarded ratings for climate change/forests/water security, based on data disclosed through CDP’s questionnaire.

Climate B

Forests B-

Water B

This is based on nearly 20,000 companies scored in 2025, as well as the more than 22,100 companies that reported in the same year.

CDP applies a rigorous and independent methodology to evaluate disclosure quality, risk awareness, environmental management, and evidence of best practice. Scores range from A to D, reflecting the degree of ambition, target-setting, and action.

CDP is fully aligned with the TCFD framework and maintains the world’s largest repository of environmental data. Its scoring system is widely used by investors and procurement teams seeking to accelerate progress towards a net-zero, sustainable, and earth-positive global economy. In 2025, 640 investors with $127 trillion in assets asked CDP to collect data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities.

"Our sustainability platform is built on proof, not promises,” said Jeremy Pike, Director of Sustainability. “We use transparent disclosure through CDP to show how we’re measuring emissions and ensure our sustainability commitments translate into real-world results."

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP, said, “A CDP score is a sign of commitment to high-quality data that enables companies to take earth-positive economic decisions that future-proof their operations, improving access to capital, competitiveness, and compliance. Tackling environmental risks head-on will create a more resilient economy and increase companies’ ability to innovate and invest. We look forward to seeing all companies build on their accolade and turn their commitments into meaningful and effective action.”

