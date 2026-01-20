Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Identifies Neuroscience-Based Methods to Support Workforce Recovery During Cold and Flu Season

FINDLAY, OH, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, reacts to the increase in cold and flu activity across the workforce. This seasonal rise in airborne illness negatively affects attendance, productivity, and operational flow. Neuroscience research shows that positive interventions that improve mental and emotional regulation speed recovery after exposure.

The winter months consistently see higher circulation of influenza, RSV, and common cold viruses. Teams spend more time indoors, and humidity levels drop. These conditions raise exposure risk across organizations. Data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows predictable seasonal spikes that contribute to increased sick days.

Peer-reviewed research helps explain why recovery varies widely between individuals. Large-scale reviews show that chronic stress is associated with measurable negative changes in immune signaling and inflammatory markers, often ranging from 30 to 50 percent, depending on the marker studied (Segerstrom & Miller, Psychological Bulletin, November 2004; Slavich & Irwin, Psychological Bulletin, March 2014). Whereas, additional research links increased positive emotional regulation with reduced inflammation and shorter recovery periods during illness (Kiecolt-Glaser et al., Annual Review of Clinical Psychology, May 2015).

Dr. Adams-Miller's statements reflect a synthesis of this peer-reviewed research and its application to workplace performance and resilience. The information is intended to support education and decision-making rather than provide medical diagnosis or treatment.

"Research shows that mental and emotional regulation supports faster recovery and fewer lingering symptoms after exposure," Adams-Miller expressed. "In workplace settings, group training on emotional regulation often translates into shorter absences and more stable performance during peak illness periods."

High-pressure environments place ongoing demand on the nervous system. During high-exposure seasons, sustained stress is associated with longer illness duration and delayed return to full capacity. Regulated nervous system states are linked to quicker recovery and smoother transitions back to work.

"Mental regulation acts as a stabilizing factor during high-demand periods," she added (January 2026). "It supports recovery and consistency when organizations are under pressure."

This perspective complements existing health and operational practices. Preventive behaviors, medical care, and workforce planning remain essential. Mental and emotional regulation strengthens recovery patterns and workforce stability during seasonal illness cycles.

Organizations increasingly apply this framework in leadership development, executive performance strategy, and resilience training. The goal is reduced disruption, improved continuity, and stronger decision-making during periods of elevated stress and exposure.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is available for media interviews, executive briefings, and expert commentary on brain health, workplace resilience, and performance under pressure. She also provides individual and group advising, leadership training, and organizational consulting for companies seeking neuroscience-based strategies during high-demand periods.

Disclaimer: This release is for educational and informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

