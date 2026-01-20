Iterate.ai Appoints Dr. Dan Reed to Board of Advisors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai today announced the appointment of Dan Reed, MD, to its Board of Advisors. Dr. Reed will provide guidance as Iterate.ai continues to support healthcare organizations in deploying secure, private AI solutions.

Dr. Reed is a practicing radiation oncologist with more than 25 years of clinical experience. In 2008, he co-founded Arizona Center for Cancer Care (AZCCC), a physician-led, multi-specialty oncology organization with more than 120 physicians practicing across 30+ locations in Arizona. AZCCC provides care across radiation oncology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, surgical oncology, urology, breast surgery, radiology, pathology, and dermatology.

Dr. Reed has served on AZCCC’s management, operations, and billing committees since its founding and continues to actively see patients while participating in organizational leadership and planning.

“Healthcare organizations are evaluating how AI can be used responsibly in clinical and operational settings,” said Dr. Reed. “I look forward to working with the Iterate.ai team as they support secure, governed approaches to AI deployment in healthcare.”

“Dan brings valuable clinical and operational insight,” said Jon Nordmark, CEO and co-founder of Iterate.ai. “His experience will help inform how we engage with healthcare organizations navigating AI adoption.”

“Healthcare providers continue to deal with significant operational and financial pressures where AI can deliver measurable impact,” said Brian Sathianathan, co-founder of Iterate.ai. “For example, our Generate for Hospitals solution addresses revenue cycle challenges that cost health systems millions annually. Dr. Reed’s experience building and operating AZCCC, where he’s navigated these exact billing and reimbursement complexities firsthand, will be invaluable as we continue expanding our healthcare solutions.”

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is a private AI platform that enables enterprises to securely deploy, govern, and scale AI solutions using their own data. Designed for organizations that require control, privacy, and flexibility, Iterate.ai helps companies turn AI innovation into real-world impact.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cfcc12e-055b-4bf6-9d0b-d27ecf9be5e3