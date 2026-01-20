Vision Care Market Poised for a Tech-Driven Revolution

Boston, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Vision Care: Global Markets” is projected to grow from $75.1 billion in 2025 to $98 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vision care market, segmenting it by product types such as eyeglass lenses, contact lenses, and intraocular lenses (IOLs). For the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, it examines market dynamics including key drivers, challenges, and emerging trends. The study also highlights innovations in product performance and concludes with an overview of leading companies and product portfolios.

This report is highly relevant right now because early detection and treatment of eye conditions such as myopia, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy can prevent irreversible vision loss and reduce long-term healthcare costs. With an aging global population and increasing exposure to digital screens, the prevalence of visual impairment is rising, making timely and comprehensive eye care essential. Regular eye exams not only correct vision but also help identify systemic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Access to vision care supports, workplace efficiency, independence for older adults, road safety, mental well-being, and economic productivity.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Technological Innovations in Lens Materials, Diagnostic Tools (AI, OCT), and Advanced Procedures: Advances in lens materials improve comfort and durability, while AI-driven diagnostics and optical coherence tomography (OCT) enable early detection of eye diseases. Surgical techniques like LASIK and SMILE offer faster recovery and better outcomes, driving demand for premium vision care solutions.

Expanding Distribution Channels (Including Online Retailers and Clinic Networks): Online platforms and subscription models make eyewear and contact lenses more accessible, while clinic networks and franchise chains provide standardized care. Omnichannel strategies, including virtual try-ons and tele-optometry, enhance convenience and market reach.

Increasing Prevalence of Vision Disorders and Growing Aging Population: Rising screen time contributes to myopia and digital eye strain, while aging populations face eye problems such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Increased awareness and preventive care initiatives boost demand for corrective lenses, diagnostics, and surgical treatments globally.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $75.1 billion Market size forecast $98 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia Market drivers Technological innovation in lens materials, diagnostic tools (AI, OCT) and advanced procedures.

Expanding distribution channels (including online retailers and clinic networks).

Increasing prevalence of vision disorders and growing aging population.

Interesting facts

The vision care market is evolving rapidly with notable innovations. CooperVision’s MiSight 1 day contact lens, approved by the FDA for myopia control in children, has demonstrated a 59% reduction in myopia progression over three years. EssilorLuxottica’s Eye-Ruler 2 leverages facial recognition and 3D mapping to customize lenses in seconds. Alcon’s Vivity IOL offers a non-diffractive design that enhances vision with fewer side effects across multiple distances.

Retail tech is also advancing. India’s Lenskart uses AI-powered kiosks to recommend lenses and frames based on facial features. In diagnostics, AI tools like EyeArt and IDx-DR are FDA-cleared to detect diabetic retinopathy, autonomously improving access in primary care. Zeiss’ Visulas green laser can now be integrated with digital workflow systems for precision retinal treatment. PlenOptika’s QuickSee device has enabled vision screening for over 5 million people globally.

Emerging startups

GiveVision

Envision

Lighthouse Tech SA

Eyebot

ABH Optics ApS

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for vision care was valued at $71.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $98 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

These factors include technological innovation in lens materials, diagnostic tools (AI, OCT), and advanced procedures, expanding distribution channels, increasing prevalence of vision disorders, and a growing aging population.

What are the major challenges of the market?

Some of the major challenges of the market are the high cost of advanced vision care products, an increase in counterfeit products, and stringent government regulations.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market scope in this report is segmented into product type (eyeglass lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, and others), and eyeglass lenses (single vision, progressive, bifocal, and trifocal). Lens are further segmented into spherical, toric, multifocal, and others.

Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Eyeglass lenses will be the dominant product type through the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share of the market?

North America has the largest market share. Its market was valued at $30.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $39.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ALCON INC.

BAUSCH + LOMB

BIEL GLASSES S.L.

COOPERVISION

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

HOYA CORP.

INNOVEGA

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MENICON

MYOPTECHS

NEW WORLD MEDICAL INC.

OCUSOFT

RODENSTOCK GMBH

VIEWELL.INC.

ZEISS

