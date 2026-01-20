IPG Photonics Showcases New and Innovative Laser Solutions at 2026 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in fiber laser technology, will showcase new and innovative laser solutions at the 2026 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition, January 20-22, 2026, in San Francisco.

The 1,200-square-foot booth will feature numerous displays of laser components, laser sources and integrated technologies designed to enable the advancement of scientific research and optimize performance of applications including cleaning, welding, cutting, micro-machining, and directed energy.

Outside of the booth, thought leaders from IPG will present on multiple laser technologies and industry topics. Additionally, the company is proudly sponsoring the prestigious SPIE Global Business Forum that focuses on current and emerging trends across the international optics and photonics industry and market.

Innovating Today. Transforming Tomorrow. SPIE Prism Awards 2026.

IPG Photonics is one of three finalists in the Lasers category for the 2026 SPIE Prism Award. The winner will be announced and honored during a gala evening on January 21. The IPG product that has been nominated is a novel 8-kilowatt compact single-mode laser source with M2 < 1.1, which well represents the culmination of 35 years of continuous IPG laser innovation. IPG executives and laser scientists will be in attendance to accept the award.

New Nanosecond Laser Sources for Cleaning and Surface Modification

IPG Photonics continues to deliver groundbreaking laser technologies for cleaning applications that are easier, faster and address a wider range of materials than traditional methods. New nanosecond laser products on display this year include a 3-kilowatt high-power laser source in an ultra-compact form factor, and a 650-watt air-cooled high-pulse energy laser module.

These products enable manufacturers to clean and prepare surfaces with a non-contact process that is safer and far more sustainable than abrasive blasting or with the use of chemicals.

New High-Precision Deep UV & Green Lasers for Micro-Machining

In addition to the array of picosecond and femtosecond ultrafast laser sources on display, attendees will view a new 10 W pulsed Deep UV laser module designed for precision applications such as semiconductor manufacturing at a 266-nanometer wavelength.

Adjacent to this are pulsed green wavelength lasers capable of providing high peak power through quasi-continuous wave operation for applications requiring high quality and precision such as additive manufacturing or glass processing.

Laser Technologies for Medical Procedures, Spectroscopy and Metrology

Unlike the wide range of industrial lasers for fabrication from IPG which are typically ytterbium based, here IPG will display pulsed holmium and erbium laser sources, and a continuous-wave thulium laser source which provides ideal wavelengths that are well absorbed by water for sensitive medical procedures and are ideal for polymer applications.

Additionally, IPG presents a Femto-COMB laser operating in the femtosecond regime at mid-IR wavelengths that provides researchers with unmatched dual-comb spectroscopy and metrology capabilities.

New Directed Energy Lasers for Defense Applications

Two new products will be on display in this area, the first being a rack-integrated 30-kilowatt high-power single-mode laser, and the second being an 8-kilowatt single-mode laser in an ultra-compact rack form factor with exceptional beam quality.

These laser sources, plus a 4-kilowatt narrow-band amplifier on display provide a wide range of directed energy solutions for mission-critical defense applications.

New High-Power Lasers and Integrated Precision Welding Solutions

IPG will display a new rack-integrated platform with a 60-kilowatt high-power laser source that delivers significant cost savings and operational advantages for manufacturers, including reduced floor space requirements, simplified integration, and enhanced reliability. Also new this year is a 500 W single-mode laser module that is air-cooled and offers peak power of 5 kW for high-quality materials processing with low heat input.

For high-speed precision welding applications, on display is a dual-beam laser with industry leading 8 kW single-mode power in the core that is shown connected to a high-power laser scan head with real-time laser weld measurement. These are shown integrated into a control box which enables fast and easy connectivity for applications such as EV battery manufacturing,

To learn more about these IPG technologies in-person, please visit the IPG Photonics booth #1040 in Hall C.

IPG Technical Presentations on Industry Trends and Laser Innovation

Dr. Toby Strite, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing

Industrial applications of diode laser heaters

18 January 2026 • 5:00 PM - 5:20 PM PST

Nikolai Platonov, Director, R&D and Scientific Lasers

8 kW single-mode ytterbium fiber laser with beam quality M2-parameter < 1.1 and SRS-to-signal ratio < -40 dB using direct diode pumping

19 January 2026 • 9:20 AM - 9:40 AM PST

Sergey Vasilyev, Laser Scientist

148 nm vacuum ultraviolet laser source for high resolution spectroscopy

20 January 2026 • 4:50 PM - 5:10 PM PST

Tyler Iorizzo, Scientist, Medical R&D

Effects of fractional laser treatment on articular cartilage

20 January 2026 • 12:05 PM – 12:25 PM PST

Vadim Smirnov

Chief Technology Officer, OptiGrate

High efficiency volume Bragg gratings for 2-3 micron spectral region

20 January 2026 • 9:20 AM – 9:40 AM PST

