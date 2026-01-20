H&R Block to Release Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results on February 3, 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2026 second quarter results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release and presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2026 second quarter results, outlook, and give a general business update. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4f5e380c7eac4ff797fe8d672ac49bf4. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4dfnsou/lan/en/ and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.