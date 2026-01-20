PIEDMONT REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2025 DIVIDENDS

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2025 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

Record DatePaid DateDividend per ShareOrdinary DividendsQualified DividendCapital GainsUnrecaptured Section 1250 Nondividend DistributionsSection 199A Dividend Rate
Nov 22, 2024Jan 2, 2025$0.125$0. 0000-$0. 0000$0. 0000$0.125$0. 0000
Feb 21, 2025Mar 14, 2025$0.125$0. 0000-$0. 0000$0. 0000$0.125$0. 0000


About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust™ (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier “Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client’s workplace experience.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
investor.services@piedmontreit.com


