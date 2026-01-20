PERTH, Australia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“Paladin” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has released its quarterly report for the three month period ended 31 December 2025 (“December 2025 Quarter Results”).

The Company has also released an accompanying presentation on the December 2025 Quarter Results.

The quarterly report and presentation are available on Paladin’s website (https://www.paladinenergy.com.au/investors/asx-announcements/).

Contacts

Investor Relations



Paula Raffo

T: +61 8 9423 8100

E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au Media



Anthony Hasluck

T: +61 409 448 288

E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au





