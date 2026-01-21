Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 05 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

21 January 2026

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 14 – 20 January 2026:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 4,254,500 1,099,765,036 14 January 2026 25,000 206.84 5,171,000 15 January 2026 23,000 208.13 4,786,990 16 January 2026 5,000 209.48 1,047,400 19 January 2026 7,000 204.09 1,428,630 20 January 2026 5,000 204.36 1,021,800 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 4,319,500 1,113,220,856

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,766,356 B shares corresponding to 2.25 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 January 2026 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

