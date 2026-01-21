SpotSee Introduces ShockWatch® 2 QR, a Connected Impact Indicator Delivering Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotSee, a global leader in impact and condition monitoring, today announced the launch of ShockWatch® 2 QR, a connected impact indicator/sensor designed to give companies real-time transparency into how their products are handled across the supply chain. The new device combines SpotSee’s proven single-use impact technology with easy-to-use smartphone-enabled data capture and cloud-based reporting, providing instant insight into shipment conditions and reducing damage.

ShockWatch 2 QR addresses a growing need in modern operations: reliable, immediate visibility into transportation events. Most damage occurs during shipment, yet companies often lack the data necessary to determine when or where it happened. ShockWatch 2 QR bridges that gap through scan-based confirmation of impact condition and automated cloud logging.

With each smartphone scan, users receive access to impact activation status, time and date of scan, GPS-based location, as well as a unique serial number for traceability.

The information is automatically sent to the SpotSee Cloud, enabling real-time condition visibility, lane and carrier performance analysis, historical event tracking, and simplified reporting for quality and claims management.

“ShockWatch 2 QR gives companies actionable insight into events that were previously invisible, helping them protect products, reduce costs, and build stronger supply chain accountability,” said Tony Fonk, President and CEO of SpotSee. “If you can scan a QR code–without the need to download an app, you can participate in improving shipment visibility. This product brings clarity and data-driven decision-making to every point in the journey.”

ShockWatch 2 QR is available in seven G-force activation levels—5G, 10G, 15G, 25G, 37G, 50G, and 75G—supporting a wide range of applications, from delicate medical equipment to heavy industrial machinery. To select the right sensitivity level, visit spotsee.io/QR.

Deployment is fast and intuitive. Users simply arm the indicator by removing the back label and affixing it to the shipment, package or container. Scanning the QR code registers the first tracking point, with additional scans captured throughout the journey or upon delivery to clearly document shipment condition and delivery status.

Key features of ShockWatch 2 QR include:

Cloud-enabled impact monitoring



Single-use, battery-free design



No app required: readable by any smartphone



Tamper-proof activation window



Serialized tracking for chain-of-custody visibility



Documented reductions in damage, returns, and claims



ShockWatch 2 QR supports a wide range of industries, including medical devices, aerospace, data centers, automotive, electronics, consumer appliances, heavy equipment, and energy. By turning individual scans into operational insights, the device helps organizations identify high-risk transportation lanes, improve packaging decisions, enhance training, and strengthen overall quality programs.

“Companies around the world rely on SpotSee to reveal what happens to their products in transit,” added Fonk. “ShockWatch 2 QR builds on our legacy with a sleek, modern, connected solution that makes supply chain visibility practical and accessible at scale.”

ShockWatch 2 QR is now available through SpotSee and its global distribution partners.

About SpotSee