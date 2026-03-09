SpotSee Partners with Parsyl to Offer Insurance Incentives to Shippers Monitoring Goods

DALLAS, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotSee, a global leader in shipment condition monitoring and visibility solutions, today announced a partnership with Parsyl, a data-powered supply chain insurer, to help shippers improve risk visibility and access insurance incentives tied to shipment monitoring.

Through the partnership, customers who deploy SpotSee monitoring solutions for shock, temperature, and tilt can opt to share shipment data with Parsyl when obtaining coverage through their insurance broker. Eligible customers qualify for a 5% insurance discount through Parsyl’s Rewards Program, gain access to additional savings year over year and benefit from personalized risk insights.

“Monitoring changes behavior and behavior change reduces losses,” said Tony Fonk, CEO of SpotSee. “When companies can see shock, tilt, and temperature events across their shipments, they reduce damage, lower return rates, and improve accountability across the supply chain. Working with Parsyl allows customers to turn monitoring data into additional financial value by supporting eligibility for insurance incentives tied to better risk visibility.”

“SpotSee’s partnership with Parsyl gives our customers yet another valuable reason to implement a SpotSee shipment monitoring program,” said Tony Fonk, CEO of SpotSee. “By leveraging the power of SpotSee’s shipping damage data, now customers can save on insurance in addition to reducing returns by as much as 90%.”

“We’re thrilled to have SpotSee join Parsyl’s Risk Rewards Program, where the monitoring data customers already collect becomes a powerful tool for improving risk outcomes. Together, we share the belief that better visibility drives better decisions, resulting in reduced losses, minimized waste, and more effective proactive risk management. This partnership strengthens our ability to support shippers worldwide with smarter, data-powered insurance solutions,” said Michael Niederhauser, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Parsyl.

Customers interested in participating should contact their insurance broker to request a quote from Parsyl and ask how shipment monitoring with SpotSee solutions may support eligibility for Risk Rewards Program incentives.

The pharmaceutical and biopharma industry loses roughly $35 billion annually due to temperature-controlled shipment failures and cold chain breakdowns.¹ SpotSee monitoring solutions - including shock, tilt, temperature, QR-enabled indicators, and connected devices - provide objective, shipment-level condition data that helps companies detect damaging events, improve handling behavior, reduce losses, and strengthen claims documentation.

Companies using SpotSee shock monitoring solutions have reduced shipping damage by up to 60%, and QR-enabled monitoring programs have helped reduce shipping returns by up to 90%, based on customer program results. ²

By combining condition monitoring data with Parsyl’s data-driven underwriting approach, customers gain a clearer, evidence-based view of shipment risk and performance across their supply chains, along with insurance coverage that more accurately reflects their risk profile.

Parsyl reserves the right to determine final eligibility, pricing, and discount on insurance products. Each account is underwritten individually with no pricing guarantee. Customers who use SpotSee technology to monitor shipments and storage assets could qualify for additional pricing incentives. Parsyl is a Lloyd’s Coverholder backed by Lloyd’s Syndicate 1796.

SpotSee is not licensed to underwrite or sell insurance policies in any state in the US or in any other country. Nothing in this press release should be considered an offer by SpotSee to underwrite or sell insurance policies.

About SpotSee

At SpotSee, every degree matters. As a global leader in impact and condition monitoring and sensing solutions, the company helps customers identify changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides products that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. The company’s solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, Thermax, BriteLine, ShockWatch, ShockLog and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates five facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

About Parsyl

Parsyl is an insurer of complex supply chain risks that uses enhanced data and technology to understand, price and mitigate risk. Parsyl offers its customers more tailored underwriting and insights-based risk management that reduces waste and saves money. Parsyl leads the Essential Consortium at Lloyd’s of London, is a Lloyd’s Coverholder, and operates Syndicate 1796, the first mission-driven syndicate at Lloyd’s. Parsyl offers a full suite of A-rated cargo insurance solutions, including Cargo and Stock Throughput, Stock and Excess Stock, Shipper’s Interest, Cargo Legal Liability and Warehouse Legal Liability. Parsyl is based in Denver, CO with offices in London, England and New York, NY and can be found at parsyl.com.

