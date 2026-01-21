Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19, 2026. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-3982

International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13758077

The playback can be accessed through March 5, 2026.

