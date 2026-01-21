Madison Investments Welcomes Aaron Hanson as Key Accounts Manager/Client Portfolio Manager

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Investments is pleased to welcome Aaron Hanson to its Key Accounts team as Key Accounts Manager and Client Portfolio Manager. In this role, Aaron will be responsible for advancing Madison Investments’ relationships with key partners and supporting the firm’s continued growth in delivering Madison’s risk-conscious investment strategies in both the USA and Canada.

Aaron joins Madison with more than 24 years of industry experience. For the past 17 years, he served in key leadership roles at RBC Global Manager Research, most recently as Manager of U.S. Due Diligence. There, he led a team of U.S. analysts covering equity, fixed income, and liquid alternative strategies across SMA, mutual fund, and active ETF structures. Aaron also chaired the discretionary investment committee responsible for manager selection and was actively involved in both public and private real asset strategy oversight.

Aaron holds a CFA designation and earned his degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“I’m personally thrilled that he is joining our team,” said Leslie Oliversen, Head of Key Accounts and Investment Director at Madison Investments. “Aaron’s expertise, strong work ethic and long-standing relationships will be a welcome asset as we look to expand and improve our Key Account efforts.”

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. With approximately $29 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, the firm has a long history of serving advisors, institutional investors, credit unions, and insurance companies with a wide array of investment strategies.

