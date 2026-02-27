Madison Investments Lowers Fees on Two Fixed Income ETFs

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Investments today announced a reduction in the management fee for its two fixed income ETFs: the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (Ticker: MAGG) and Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (Ticker: MSTI). Effective March 2, 2026, the management fee for the two actively-managed ETFs will be reduced from 0.40% to 0.36%.

Madison Investments manages over $12 billion in fixed income assets across mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts. Launched in August 2023, MAGG is a broadly diversified, core fixed income fund with a portfolio duration typically between 3-7 years. MSTI is designed to generate a high level of current income within a portfolio duration of 3.5 years or less. Both ETFs actively manage portfolio duration, yield curve positioning, sector/industry allocation, and credit quality to pursue their investment objectives while minimizing risk. The ETFs are managed by Mike Sanders and Allen Olson.

The revised fees reflect a commitment to maintaining competitive pricing while delivering value through disciplined research and active management.

For more information on the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF and Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF, please visit madisonfunds.com/etfs.

About Madison Investments:

Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. The firm was founded in 1974, has approximately $29.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Madison Investments offers domestic fixed income, U.S. and international equity, covered call, multi-asset, insurance, and credit union investment management strategies.

Disclosures

Before investing in any Madison Fund, you should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. Call 800.877.6089 or visit madisonfunds.com to obtain a prospectus.

“Madison” and/or “Madison Investments” is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC (“MAM”), and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC (“MIA”). MAM and MIA are registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The home office for each firm listed above is 550 Science Drive, Madison, WI 53711. Madison’s toll-free number is 800-767-0300.

Non-deposit investment products are not federally insured, involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security and is not investment advice.

Assets under management calculated as of December 31, 2025. The AUM includes all accounts to which Madison provides discretionary and non-discretionary advisory services, including accounts of a third party adviser where Madison provides non-discretionary model portfolio services.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risk and there can be no assurance the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The risks associated with an investment in the Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. The principal risks of investing in the Fund include interest rate risk, call risk, risk of default, mortgage-backed securities risk, liquidity risk, credit risk and repayment/ extension risk, non-investment grade security risk, and foreign security risk. Mutual funds that invest in bonds are subject to certain risks including interest rate risk, credit risk, and inflation risk. As interest rates rise, the prices of bonds fall. Long-term bonds are more exposed to interest-rate risk than short-term bonds. Investing in non-investment grade securities, may provide greater returns but are subject to greater-than-average risk. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Fund’s prospectus.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.