AnswersNow Completes $40M Series B to Expand BCBA-Driven, AI-Enabled Autism Therapy

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnswersNow , the leader in virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, today announced that it has raised $40 million in Series B funding led by HealthQuest Capital , with participation from existing investors Left Lane Capital , Owl Ventures , and others. AnswersNow delivers clinically proven outcomes in one-sixth the hours of traditional therapy, creating substantial cost savings for payors while delivering superior results for families.

This new capital will be used to aggressively scale the AnswersNow platform and team to meet demand for its autism support services. The company plans to double its clinical staff, make new leadership team hires, and roll out new service offerings in the coming months. It will also continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to drive personalization and efficiency.

Superior Outcomes with 85% Fewer Therapy Hours

AnswersNow’s AI-enabled platform connects Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs) with families from anywhere in the country for highly personalized 1:1 virtual therapy sessions. This innovative model has revolutionized autism care by achieving significant improvements in Vineland Scores within just six months while requiring only 4-5 hours of therapy per week, compared to the 30+ hours required by traditional, in-person ABA therapy. This dramatic reduction in necessary therapy time delivers cost savings of up to 75% for insurance providers and Medicaid plans, making high-quality autism care financially sustainable for the healthcare system.

"The data shows that by exclusively using Master's- and PhD-level BCBAs for targeted parent training, in combination with our AI-enabled, focused therapy for children, we can achieve equal or better outcomes at a fraction of the time and cost," said AnswersNow CEO Jeff Beck. "Our powerful care-delivery model makes proven autism therapy accessible for families and financially sustainable for payors."

Personalized AI Modules Adapt to Each Child's Unique Learning Needs

A key driver of AnswersNow's impact is a proprietary AI platform that creates individualized learning modules tailored to each child's specific interests and affinities. This helps AnswersNow BCBAs continuously adapt content based on a child's engagement patterns, ensuring sessions align perfectly with what motivates each unique child.

"The power of our platform is its ability to recognize and adapt to each child's natural affinities," Beck continued. "When therapy materials match a child's interests, we see dramatically faster skills acquisition and better generalization to real-world scenarios, all while reducing the total therapy hours required."

Proven Results and Payor Savings

Through its innovative approach, AnswersNow facilitated nearly 100,000 hours of virtual ABA therapy and caregiver training in 2025 alone. The company's parent-mediated therapy model, delivered exclusively by BCBAs, empowers caregivers to become effective agents of therapy in everyday moments, multiplying the impact of each clinical hour.

Within six months on the AnswersNow platform:

96% of families report meaningful improvements in behavior and communication skills.

Payors benefit from up to a 75% reduction in total autism care costs, compared to traditional models.

Children achieve clinically significant gains in standardized assessments despite fewer therapy hours.

The company has maintained a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83 (N=170).





AnswersNow will publish first-of-its-kind research in early 2026 documenting its superior outcomes and efficiency, further validating how its unique approach is transforming autism care economics while delivering clinically significant results for families.

"The autism support system in America is broken, leaving families to wait months or longer for services at untenable costs for insurers," said HealthQuest Capital Partner Sam Brasch. "AnswersNow's virtual therapy model aims to deliver results in less time and with lower costs than traditional therapy. We're excited to join them in helping families and creating a more sustainable model for our healthcare system."

“Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in America, with 1 in every 31 children being diagnosed,” said Left Lane Capital Partner Henry Toole. “Yet, a widening gap in support services means most families are forced to wait months or longer for a first appointment, even for meetings with less-credentialed Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs). AnswersNow connects families to BCBAs for first meetings within five days. It’s a company we were thrilled to support since the beginning.”

About AnswersNow

AnswersNow is transforming the autism therapy experience for families everywhere by increasing the immediacy, accessibility, and quality of care through personalized virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy. Our AI-powered platform creates individualized learning modules that adapt to each child's unique interests and enables our network of PhD- and Master's-level BCBAs to deliver superior outcomes with just five hours of weekly therapy, compared to the traditional 30+ hours. We are available in multiple states as in-network coverage through commercial insurers and Medicaid, delivering up to a 75% cost reduction for payors while improving family satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.getanswersnow.com .

About HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest Capital focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest Capital team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.healthquestcapital.com .

About Left Lane Capital

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based venture capital and growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses globally. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Bilt Rewards, Talkiatry, Prenuvo, Pearl, Blank Street, Kings League, Smalls, and more. For more information, visit www.leftlane.com.

Press Contact

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for AnswersNow

415-596-1978

michael@cosmo-pr.com