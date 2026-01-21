LifeLock and Creighton University Discuss the Challenges of Identity Protection in the Age of AI

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with LifeLock’s (NYSE: LOCK) General Manager, Ian Bednowitz, and Dustin Ormond, PhD, Assoc. Professor of Business Intelligence Analytics at the Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

The pair joined Today’s Marketplace host Jane King to discuss how AI is reshaping consumer identity and the greater security challenges it creates.

The full interview can be viewed online here .

The first thing King asked Dr. Ormond to explain was this new environment where, thanks to AI, cybercriminals can now be much more targeted in their attacks. “Previously, when the attackers or hackers tried to get into our accounts, they would send out all these Phishing messages to a broad set of individuals to see if they could catch maybe one percent or even less than one percent as victims. And that was enough for them to make the money that they desired off of their scam tactics,” Dr. Ormand explained.

He continued, “But now they are using AI to gather all the information that people are posting on all these different platforms to easily find out so much more data about where you live and where you work.”

Ian Bednowitz then explained his thoughts on how AI not only blurs the lines between what’s fake and what’s real, but it also poses a major risk for identity theft by making it easier to share more about ourselves. “AI makes it easier to create posts that you would put on social media. It makes it easier to create videos of yourself, to create audios of yourself using your own voice. This ease encourages people to share more and more. Meanwhile, on the other side, AI also makes it easier for criminals to take all this information that you share and turn it into a fake profile of you.”

He continued to describe that this double-edged sword that AI presents is not only putting our personal info at risk but is making businesses more vulnerable as well. He told King that hacking a company for sensitive information used to require the need to get past enterprise-level security, which required sophisticated skills. But now with AI it, the bad guys can easily target the individual employee.

“Hacking the human is becoming more and more common, leading to a 50 % increase in breaches in just the last two years and billions and billions of records being exposed to cyber criminals and on the dark web,” he said.

Both Dr. Ormond and Mr. Bednowitz concluded that, despite cybercriminals becoming more sophisticated, the key to protecting ourselves in the AI-era remains vigilance and good “cyber-hygiene” practices, which means everything from strong passwords to not trusting every message you receive as a text, email, or on social media, even those that appear to come from friends or family.

About LifeLock

LifeLock (NYSE: LOCK ) is the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and a brand of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN ), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands. Millions of customers trust LifeLock to help protect their identities. LifeLock detects and alerts people to possible identity threats, and its dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists help people restore their identity if they do become a victim. All LifeLock members also have coverage through LifeLock's Million Dollar Protection™ Package which provides additional coverage for stolen funds and lawyer and expert support. Learn more at LifeLock.Norton.com and GenDigital.com .

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students, bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit Creighton’s website at www.creighton.edu.

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of editorial interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studios, focused on the intersection of business and higher education. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible coverage across the media landscape. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv.

