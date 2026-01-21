Embrace Home Loans, OceanFirst Bank Partner to Deliver Home Mortgages

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embrace Home Loans announced a strategic partnership with OceanFirst Bank N.A. to ensure continued access to residential mortgage financing for qualified customers in OceanFirst Bank’s markets, as banks increasingly look to specialized partners to support home lending needs.

Through the partnership with Embrace, OceanFirst Bank customers seeking residential mortgage loans are referred by OceanFirst to Embrace for access to a full range of home financing solutions.

OceanFirst Bank is headquartered in Toms River, NJ and has locations throughout New Jersey and in Philadelphia, New York City, Baltimore, Boston, and Washington D.C. regions where Embrace has invested in local loan officers, operations, and community-based support.

Since the partnership launched last year, Embrace and OceanFirst Bank have worked closely to support customers through joint marketing efforts, in-branch and digital outreach, and dedicated local resources across New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic.

“Our sole focus is helping people achieve homeownership while strengthening the communities we serve,” said Dennis Hardiman, founder and CEO of Embrace Home Loans. “Since the launch of the partnership with OceanFirst, we’ve already seen strong early engagement from customers and OceanFirst teams alike, reinforcing the value of pairing trusted local relationships with dedicated residential lending expertise.”

“Through our strategic partnership with Embrace Home Loans, the OceanFirst team can confidently refer our customers and neighbors to the Embrace team for high-quality home financing options and personalized service,” said OceanFirst Bank’s President of Consumer Banking Steve Adamo. “Embrace Home Loans shares our commitment to customer care and community presence, and they have the scale and expertise to support our customers seamlessly.”

As part of the relationship, Embrace has also expanded its presence in New Jersey, hiring former OceanFirst mortgage professionals, opening additional locations, and investing in local processing, underwriting, and sales support. These efforts are designed to ensure stability for customers and provide opportunities for experienced loan officers to continue serving their communities.

“The partnership with OceanFirst allows us to bring our customer-first approach and deep residential lending expertise to more families across the communities OceanFirst serves,” Hardiman said. “By investing in local loan officers, operations and support teams, we’re ensuring customers receive a consistent, high-quality mortgage experience from people who know their markets and care about their long-term financial success.”

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

