Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers Appoints Miriam Fresco Agrait, Esq. as Managing Partner

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers announced that Miriam Fresco Agrait, Esq. has joined the firm as Managing Partner, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth and expansion.

A Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, Fresco Agrait brings decades of leadership, courtroom experience, and community-driven advocacy to the role. She is a graduate of Florida International University College of Law and began her legal career at the Miami-Dade Office of the State Attorney, where she tried more than 50 criminal cases and ultimately rose to Assistant Chief of County Court, supervising more than 60 attorneys.

Over the past decade, Fresco Agrait has focused her practice on personal injury and mass tort litigation, securing multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for injured individuals and families. She has also held leadership appointments in nationally significant multidistrict litigations, including the Philips CPAP MDL and the Depo-Provera MDL, where she played a key role in strategy development, data administration, and plaintiff leadership initiatives.

“Miriam is a proven leader and an exceptional trial lawyer,” said the firm’s leadership. “Her experience, judgment, and commitment to client advocacy elevate every aspect of our practice. This partnership reflects our shared vision for excellence, innovation, and meaningful community impact.”

Beyond her litigation work, Fresco Agrait is a recognized voice on trial advocacy, leadership, and the evolving role of technology in the legal profession. She frequently speaks at national legal conferences and forums and is widely respected for her commitment to mentorship and ethical advocacy.

As Managing Partner, Fresco Agrait will help guide the firm’s strategic growth while continuing to advance its mission of empowering individuals and families through access to justice, education, and relentless advocacy.

“I am honored to join Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers in this leadership role,” said Fresco Agrait. “The firm’s commitment to clients, community, and forward-thinking advocacy aligns deeply with my own values. I’m excited to help build what comes next.”

About Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers

Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers is a Florida-based firm representing victims of serious accidents and wrongful death. Founded by attorney Amanda Demanda, the firm is known for its bilingual support, community focus, and people-first approach to personal injury law.