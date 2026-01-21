Miata Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that commencing today, it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”). The Company’s ticker symbol remains unchanged and will continue to trade under symbol “MMETF”.



The OTCQX, the highest level market of the OTC Markets in the United States, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance a company's visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "MMET".

“Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for Miata and reflects our continued commitment to broadening our U.S. investor reach,” said Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. “We believe that this platform enhances our visibility within the U.S. capital markets and provides existing shareholders with improved access and liquidity as we advance our gold exploration in Suriname.”

The Company has also engaged Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. (“Connect4”) to provide targeted SEM advertising strategies focused on high-value financial keywords complemented by a digital retargeting campaign, social media influencers & newsletters. The term of the agreement with Connect4 is for a 12-month period for a total budget of C$100,000 plus applicable taxes, payable upfront (the “Budget”). Subject to the approval by the CSE, the Company may elect to increase the Budget. Connect4 is based out of Brossard, Quebec and can be reached at (514) 970-1316. The principal of Connect4 is Louis-Carlos Vargas Rocheleau. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, Connect4 does not have any equity interest of the Company nor any rights to acquire such an interest. Connect4 and its principal have an arms-length relationship to the Company.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

+1 778 488 9754

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “anticipated”, “expected”, “intends”, “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.