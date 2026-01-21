Free Live Sports Elevates Its Unrivaled Streaming Lineup, Unveiling 10 New Marquee Channel Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Studio Inc. today announced a major expansion of its rapidly growing streaming platform, Free Live Sports (FLS), with the addition of 10 new marquee channel partners including NASCAR, Sports Illustrated TV, MSG Sports Zone, Tennis TV, Unbeaten, Waypoint TV, Overtime, Cirque du Soleil, World Surf League and Golf Network, solidifying FLS as one of the most comprehensive destinations for live and on-demand sports across Connected TV.

The new partners deepen the FLS lineup with expanded live events, premium storytelling, and year-round programming that appeal to both mainstream and emerging fan communities. With this expansion, FLS reinforces its mission to make premium sports content accessible to all fans without subscription fees.

“This is a pivotal moment for Free Live Sports,” said Cathy Rasenberger, President of Sports Studio Inc. “We’re building a platform where every fan can discover the sports they love, from household names to emerging global favorites. Our partners trust FLS not only to reach millions of fans but to grow meaningful revenue through modern CTV ad-tech. These 10 new partners bring world-class storytelling, live events, and shoulder programming that elevate FLS into a true powerhouse of free sports entertainment as we build the next generation of sports television.”

A Strengthened Sports Destination Across CTV

The new channels—each launching across the FLS app and FLS FAST network—expand the platform’s footprint across:

Motorsports & Racing

Combat & Martial Arts

Regional Sports

Adventure & Outdoor Sports

Lifestyle & Athlete-Driven Content

International & Specialty Leagues

This broad slate complements FLS’s existing 24/7 channels and live event coverage, offering viewers unprecedented variety across all major OTT platforms.

Partner-Forward Growth

Free Live Sports continues to operate as a uniquely collaborative platform, offering partners robust distribution, advanced CTV monetization through dynamic ad routing and machine-learning-driven A/B testing, and turnkey marketing support. The platform has grown significantly year over year, with expanded reach, improved viewer engagement, and rising advertiser demand.

Availability

All 10 newly added channels will begin rolling out this month within the Free Live Sports app and across FLS’s FAST distribution partners.

About Free Live Sports

Free Live Sports (FLS) is the flagship free sports streaming platform from Sports Studio Inc., delivering premium sports content to millions of fans across Connected TV. Featuring 24/7 FAST channels, live events, documentaries, athlete profiles, and exclusive programming, FLS provides instant access to the world’s most exciting sports—no subscription required.

About Sports Studio Inc.

Sports Studio Inc. is a leading sports media and technology company specializing in streaming, FAST channel operations, distribution, and CTV monetization. With a growing portfolio of sports brands and partnerships, the company is redefining how sports content is discovered and consumed across the digital landscape.

Press Contact

Sports Studio Inc. – Media Relations

SportsStudio@bobgoldpr.com

www.freelivesports.tv