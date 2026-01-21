NAPC Defense to Showcase CornerShot USA at 2026 NASRO National School Safety Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS), a licensed U.S. defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and sell CornerShot USA tactical systems, announced today that it will exhibit at the 2026 NASRO National School Safety Conference at the Peppermill Reno Resort located in Reno, Nevada and will hold its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders at the same location.

Event participation

NAPC Defense will host an on-site exhibit booth at the Peppermill Reno Resort convention hall on June 28, 2026 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on June 29–30, 2026 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day of the SRO Conference. NAPC Defense invites school resource officers, law enforcement professionals, educators, and school safety stakeholders attending NASRO’s 36th annual National School Safety Conference to visit the booth, experience CornerShot USA firsthand, and discuss deployment options for school safety programs.

CornerShot in critical incidents

CornerShot USA is a proven surveillance and optional weapon platform that permits operators to observe, identify, and, if necessary, engage a threat from behind cover, significantly reducing exposure of both officers and civilians. The system permits integration of forward-mounted firearm capability with high-resolution video and other surveillance technologies, enabling real-time visual assessment, recording, and information sharing in hallways, classrooms, vehicles, and other confined spaces. In a critical incident, CornerShot variants can support both lethal and non-lethal responses, such as impact, gas, or breaching munitions, giving school resource officers and police teams multiple options to isolate, monitor, and neutralize threats while maintaining standoff and preserving situational awareness.

Focus on school safety

At NASRO’s premier national school safety event, NAPC Defense will highlight how CornerShot USA can be integrated into existing SRO, SWAT, and rapid-response protocols to shorten reaction times, improve accuracy under stress, and reduce the need for initial exposure when confronting armed subjects. The Company will also showcase training concepts that pair CornerShot deployment with classroom-based and scenario-based exercises, helping agencies build repeatable tactics that enhance protection for students, staff, and responding officers during real-world threats.

Kenny West, NAPC Defense CEO, stated, ”We believe in the interest of security for out school children and Resource Officers that the information regarding our Cornershot System will be well received and should increase awareness of its capabilities.”

For more information, media inquiries, or access to demonstration footage, contact: Kenny West, CEO of NAPC Defense, at 754-242-6272 Ext.713.

About NAPC Defense Inc.:

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a leading U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. NAPC brokers arms and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under full US State Department approval.

For more information on NAPC Defense, Inc. visit: www.napcdefense.com

