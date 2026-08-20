NAPC Defense Completes Key ISO, Cybersecurity and Secure-Network Qualifications Required for U.S. Government Prime Contractors

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: NAPD) (“NAPC Defense” or the “Company”), a U.S.-licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot® USA system, today announced the completion of a series of important quality, cybersecurity and secure-network compliance requirements supporting its U.S. government contracting activities.

The Company has completed ISO 9000 certification for its CQM and CQA requirements, supporting its quality-management and quality-assurance processes for U.S. government contracting.

In addition, NAPC Defense has completed its Cybersecurity Qualification and CUI compliance requirements, establishing the Company’s compliance framework for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in accordance with applicable U.S. government requirements.

The Company has also completed its Secure Network compliance, further strengthening its information-security infrastructure and supporting its ability to meet applicable U.S. government requirements.

“These certifications and compliance milestones represent an important step forward for NAPC Defense,” said Kenny West, CEO of NAPC Defense. “Government contracting requires more than the ability to manufacture and deliver products. Contractors must also demonstrate that they have the appropriate quality, cybersecurity and secure-network systems in place. We have worked to build that infrastructure and are pleased to have completed these important requirements.”

Positioned Across Significant U.S. Government Contract Vehicles

NAPC Defense also highlighted the scale of its access to U.S. government contracting opportunities. Through awarded U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles on which the Company serves as a prime contractor, NAPC Defense has access to approximately $57.1 billion in combined contract ceilings, with the respective contract vehicles extending through 2032 and 2034.

The Company believes this contract-vehicle access provides a substantial platform from which to pursue additional U.S. government business. Contract ceilings represent the maximum potential value available under the applicable contract vehicles and do not represent guaranteed revenue or future awards to the Company.

NAPC Defense’s first-quarter sales of approximately $5.288 million represented the Company’s record quarterly sales level, underscoring the growing scale of its U.S. government business and the continued development of its defense manufacturing operations.

The Company believes completion of its quality, cybersecurity, CUI and secure-network requirements further strengthens its ability to operate as a U.S. government prime contractor and pursue additional opportunities under existing and future government contract vehicles.

The cybersecurity and CUI-related qualifications are particularly important as government contractors face increasingly stringent requirements governing the protection of sensitive government information and controlled data.

NAPC Defense believes that its completed quality, cybersecurity and secure-network infrastructure, together with its existing government contract-vehicle access, provides an important foundation for continued expansion in the U.S. government market.

“These milestones are about positioning the Company for the opportunities ahead,” added West. “We believe having these requirements addressed allows us to focus on executing our existing government business, leveraging our position as a prime contractor and pursuing additional opportunities.”

NAPC Defense continues to advance its U.S. government contracting activities, defense manufacturing operations and its exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system.

The Company published a strategic white paper that is available at:

https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: NAPD) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense’s full white paper go to https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf or the Company’s investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/ . All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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