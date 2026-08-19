NAPC Defense Reports Record First-Quarter Sales of $5.288 Million, Entirely from U.S. Government Contracts

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: NAPD) (“NAPC Defense” or the “Company”), a U.S.-licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot® USA system, today announced record sales of approximately $5.288 million for its first fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026.

The Company reported that 100% of the quarter’s sales were generated from U.S. government contracts, representing a significant milestone in NAPC Defense’s continued development as a government-focused defense manufacturer.

First-quarter sales of approximately $5.288 million represent the Company’s record quarterly sales level and underscore the growing scale of its U.S. government business.

NAPC Defense’s existing U.S. government contract-vehicle access, through awarded U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles, under which NAPC Defense serves as a prime contractor, is valued at approximately $57.1 billion in combined contract ceilings. The respective contract vehicles extend through 2032 and 2034, providing NAPC Defense with a significant platform for pursuing additional U.S. government business.

Contract ceilings represent the maximum potential value available under the applicable contract vehicles and are not guarantees of future revenue, task orders or contract awards to the Company.

“We are extremely pleased with our first quarter results,” said Kenny West, CEO of NAPC Defense. “Record sales of $5.288 million, with all of those sales coming from U.S. government contracts, demonstrate the progress we are making in our core business and our ability to execute on government opportunities. Our access to significant Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract vehicles as a prime contractor further strengthens the platform we have built for future growth.”

The Company believes the momentum established during the first quarter, combined with its existing government-contracting position and access to awarded contract vehicles, provides a strong foundation for the remainder of fiscal 2027.

NAPC Defense expects its second quarter to be stronger than its first quarter based on the Company’s current business activity and contract pipeline. These expectations are subject to the timing of government orders, task orders, contract performance and other factors that may affect quarterly results.

The results also reinforce the Company’s strategy of building its business around U.S. government customers and defense-related opportunities.

“Our focus remains on execution,” continued West. “We believe the business entering our second quarter is stronger than it was entering the first quarter, and we are optimistic about continuing the momentum we have established.”

NAPC Defense continues to invest in the infrastructure, certifications and compliance requirements necessary to support its role as a U.S. government contractor, including quality, cybersecurity, CUI and secure-network requirements.

The Company believes its combination of government-contracting relationships, access to significant IDIQ contract ceilings, manufacturing capabilities and specialized defense products positions NAPC Defense to pursue additional opportunities within the U.S. defense market.

The Company published a strategic white paper that is available at:

https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: NAPD) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense’s full white paper go to https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf or the Company’s investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/ . All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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