Muck Rack Report Finds Generative AI Adoption in PR Has Leveled Off

Muck Rack’s State of AI in PR 2026 report finds 76% of PR professionals use generative AI, mostly unchanged from last year

51% of PR professionals now work at organizations with an AI use case policy, up from 21% in 2024

75% of PR professionals use at least one paid AI tool, up from 57% last year

Only 12% of PR professionals who use AI currently use AI agents, despite widespread awareness

Miami, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack today released its 2026 report, The State of AI in PR, which examines how public relations professionals are using, governing and evaluating generative artificial intelligence. The report finds that usage of generative AI in PR has peaked at 76%, largely unchanged from last year. This stability indicates the industry has entered a more mature phase, where most professionals who want to use AI already do, while those opposed remain unlikely to change.

“AI is already embedded in how PR work gets done. What stands out in the data is that success now depends on whether teams are given the tools, training and permissions to use it effectively. Organizations that do this with clear guardrails will see better outcomes. Without that, AI either goes unused or creates more risk than value,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack.

Key findings from The State of AI in PR 2026

51% of PR professionals report having a formal AI use case policy at work, up from 21% in 2024

43% report receiving AI training at work, up from 21% in 2024

7% of PR professionals say they do not currently use generative AI and do not plan to adopt it

12% of PR professionals who use AI report currently using AI agents and 90% would be more comfortable with AI agents if human approval is required

75% of PR professionals use at least one paid AI tool, up from 57% last year

How PR professionals use generative AI at work

82% of PR professionals say generative AI improves the quality of their work

PR pros use AI in distinct areas of work 86% use AI for editing and refinement 76% use AI for research and insights 74% use AI for writing and content creation 68% use AI for strategy and planning

77% say they avoid entering financial data in AI

69% avoid entering personally identifiable information or proprietary materials

85% say PR pros need to develop new skills in prompt writing

71% say ethical decision-making is an important skill to develop

Persistent concerns about the future of the profession

Despite widespread adoption, concerns remain largely unchanged. More than three out of four PR professionals worry that heavy AI use could prevent the next generation from learning foundational industry skills. Respondents also cited concerns about the use of unscrutinized AI outputs, reduced originality, environmental impact and job displacement.

Among PR professionals who avoid using AI, 56% say the technology is overhyped and 41% say the tools are risky. When asked for their top reasons for not exploring AI, some issues cited include environmental concerns, perceptions of plagiarism and ethical objections to how AI systems are trained and used.

Download the State of AI in PR report here.

Methodology

Muck Rack surveyed 564 public relations professionals between December 5 and December 24 2025. The survey was distributed primarily via email. Unless otherwise noted, results should not be compared to prior years due to changes in question wording.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com.