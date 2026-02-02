Muck Rack Launches Media List Agent to Power Smarter Pitching

• Muck Rack launched Media List Agent, available in beta, its first AI agent designed to support media list building and pitch optimization

• Media List Agent recommends journalists to add or remove based on pitch content, with clear explanations grounded in trusted data

• The agent connects directly to Pitch Placement Impact Widgets, linking outreach activity directly to earned coverage and reporting

• In beta, customers using Media List Agent saw an average 10% increase in pitch open and click rates

Miami, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the AI communications platform, today announced the beta launch of Media List Agent, the company’s first AI agent designed to help PR and communications teams improve pitch performance while maintaining human judgment and control over journalist relationships. Media List Agent connects media list building, pitching and measurement into a single workflow, helping teams move beyond one-off AI features and toward practical and connected agent-driven workflows.

How Media List Agent Works

Media List Agent can be used when creating a new Pitch, creating a new Media List or editing an existing Media List in Muck Rack.

When creating a Pitch, users can add journalists themselves or let Media List Agent suggest who to add or remove. Suggestions are based on pitch content, journalists' recent coverage, interests and engagement patterns.

When creating a Media List, users can either build one themselves or create a new one using the Media List Agent. Users can describe the journalists they want to reach using a custom or sample prompt. The Agent then surfaces up to 50 recommended journalists, with a clear explanation for each match, including relevant articles and location.

Media List Agent is currently in beta and supports English-language pitch content. It offers recommendations only and never sends outreach or makes final decisions without the user's approval. Because Media List Agent is powered by Muck Rack’s editorially verified journalist data, teams can trust it to build accurate, relevant media lists that reflect who is actually covering the topics that matter to their brand. Learn more about Media List Agent.

From AI Features to Agent Workflows

Over the past year, many PR platforms have introduced standalone AI features. While these tools can save time, they often operate independently of core workflows, limiting their ability to deliver meaningful results.

According to Muck Rack’s 2026 State of AI in PR report, only 12% of PR professionals say they are using AI agents today. This gap is likely driven by unfamiliarity with how they fit into the PR workflow, as well as concerns about trust and transparency.

Media List Agent is designed to address these challenges by working directly inside the pitching process. PR teams can generate new media lists with AI, refine recommendations through natural language guidance and review explanations before taking action.

In beta, customers using Media List Agent saw an average 10% increase in pitch open and click rates compared to pitches that did not. These results reflect fewer irrelevant pitches and stronger alignment between stories and journalists’ interests, reinforcing Muck Rack’s commitment to targeted outreach.

Connect Pitches to Earned Media Results and AI Visibility

Alongside Media List Agent, Muck Rack is also introducing new Dashboard Widgets to show how your outreach aligns with coverage.

Pitch Placement markers now appear directly on reporting Widgets, showing when a pitch leads to coverage, and later, visibility in AI-generated answers. This industry-first capability allows teams to see when pitches lead to coverage and clearly demonstrate results in Dashboards and Presentations, without relying on manual reporting or spreadsheets. Learn more about tracking Pitch Placements .

Together, Media List Agent and Pitch Placement Impact Widgets create a single connected workflow across pitching and measurement. PR teams can build smarter media lists, pitch more relevant journalists and measure the impact of their work in one system, without relying on spreadsheets or manual reporting.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com.



