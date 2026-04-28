Muck Rack Launches Curation Engine to Move the PR Industry Beyond Boolean Search

Muck Rack launches Curation Engine to replace Boolean search with AI trained by PR experts

Eliminates manual filtering of irrelevant media coverage and delivers structured, analysis-ready media coverage data aligned to business goals

Automatically evaluates relevance, sentiment, tagging and prominence across coverage

Combines AI trained by experts from Muck Rack’s Media Intelligence team to improve relevance and accuracy

Helps PR teams save time and focus on strategic impact by reducing manual reporting and media analysis work

Miami, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the AI communications platform, today launched Curation Engine , a new AI-powered capability designed to move beyond Boolean search and redefine how PR teams monitor and measure media coverage.

For decades, PR teams have had to rely on Boolean search as a workaround in hopes of capturing relevant coverage. It’s now a bottleneck, forcing teams to manually filter irrelevant results, review sentiment article by article and spend hours preparing reports before insights can be shared. The result is measurement that is slow, inconsistent and difficult to trust, with PR pros spending more than four hours per week on reporting tasks on average, according to Muck Rack’s 2025 State of PR Measurement report .

“PR teams were never supposed to be experts in Boolean. It was a workaround for a different era, and the industry has outgrown it,” said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “If we want to improve measurement, we need to push our technology harder to do it for us. Curation Engine takes on that burden, delivering coverage that is clean, structured and trustworthy so teams can layer on analytics, automation and agents that actually drive decisions.”

How It Works

Curation Engine is powered by AI, trained and refined by Muck Rack’s award-winning Media Intelligence team.

Instead of creating Boolean strings, users define what matters to their organization in plain language, including brand definitions, what qualifies as relevant coverage, sentiment criteria, competitors, key themes and spokespeople. These inputs are translated into a structured AI prompt that evaluates incoming media coverage.

Curation Engine automatically:

Determines relevance and labels coverage as approved or rejected

Applies automatic tagging across competitors, spokespeople, themes, campaigns and more

Identifies entity-level sentiment, including a new “Balanced” category for nuanced coverage

Indicates prominence classification as “Primary," “Significant” or “Passing” to show how central a brand is to an article

Curation Engine is built directly into Coverage Reports and requires fewer manual edits than a report reliant on Boolean searches. Once set up, it continuously evaluates and enriches incoming coverage, making advanced media intelligence more accessible, actionable and efficient.

Curation Engine will be available to Muck Rack Brand Premier and Media Intelligence customers. You can learn more and request a demo here.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com.