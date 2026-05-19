Muck Rack’s Raina Lazarova Reelected as AMEC Chair Through 2028

Raina Lazarova, Muck Racks VP of Global Insights, has been reelected AMEC Chair for a second two-year term through June 2028

Muck Rack unified its global media intelligence platform by fully integrating Ruepoint under one brand

The platform combines AI and human expertise to deliver actionable insights and measure real business impact



DUBLIN, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack, the AI communications platform, today announced that Raina Lazarova, Muck Rack’s VP of Global Insights, has been reelected as Chair of AMEC (the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication) for a second two-year term through June 2028. The announcement was made at the AMEC Global Summit in Dublin, where Muck Rack also announced the retirement of the Ruepoint brand, fully unifying its global Media Intelligence offering under a single name. The dual announcement underscores Muck Rack’s commitment to leadership in communications measurement, both through its platform and within the broader standards community.

Raina Lazarova Reelected as AMEC Chair

Lazarova’s reelection to a second term reflects continued confidence from the global communications measurement community in her leadership advancing industry standards for communications measurement and evaluation.

“I’m honored to continue serving as Chair of AMEC and to support the industry as it continues to evolve,” said Lazarova. “As communications becomes increasingly tied to business outcomes, we have to move beyond counting coverage to delivering meaningful, credible measurement by connecting media activity to real impact while ensuring insights are trusted, transparent and useful for decision-makers.”

“Raina Lazarova has been a steady, smart and respected leader for AMEC at a time when our industry is being reshaped in real time,” added Johna Burke, CEO & Global Managing Director of AMEC. “Her continued leadership as Chair will help keep our global community focused on what matters most: trusted data, credible insights, and proving the real value of communication to business in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

A Unified Global Media Intelligence Brand

With the Ruepoint brand now fully retired, all services, products and customer relationships will operate under the Muck Rack name. The transition brings together Ruepoint’s established presence in Ireland, the UK and Europe with Muck Rack’s global platform, combining AI-powered technology with expert analysis and ensuring continuity for existing customers.

“This is about delivering a more unified and powerful experience for our customers worldwide,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “Ruepoint built an exceptional reputation for high-quality media analysis and insights. By bringing that expertise fully into Muck Rack, we’re strengthening our ability to help communications leaders connect media intelligence directly to real business outcomes on a global scale.”

The transition ensures continuity for existing customers while expanding access to Muck Rack’s broader capabilities, including integrated AI tools, agentic workflows, global monitoring and measurement, and expert-led insights.

Advancing the Role of Media Intelligence in Communications

Muck Rack’s Media Intelligence Services combine AI-powered scale with human expertise to provide clear, decision-ready insights, helping organizations understand what’s happening, why it matters, and what to do next.

With a single global brand and continued leadership within AMEC, Muck Rack is positioned to support communications teams as they navigate an increasingly complex media and reputation landscape.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com .

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