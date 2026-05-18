Muck Rack Becomes First Communications Platform to License STAT Content

Miami, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the AI communications platform, today announced a new content partnership with STAT , the leading media company covering the business of medicine, health tech, science and public health. Muck Rack is the first communications platform to license STAT’s content, expanding access to one of the most trusted sources in healthcare and life sciences.

Through this partnership, Muck Rack surfaces headlines, limited excerpts and links back to STAT. Full articles and STAT+ content remain available on statnews.com. Combined with Muck Rack’s AI-powered platform, this delivers more comprehensive monitoring across one of the most critical and fast-moving sectors, helping communications teams understand what’s happening, why it matters and how to respond in real time.

This partnership is part of Muck Rack’s broader strategy to deepen relationships with top-tier publishers and deliver unmatched visibility into the media landscape. STAT was identified as a priority publication given its influence and demand among customers in healthcare, biotech and related industries.

As media evolves and generative AI reshapes how information is discovered and consumed, access to authoritative journalism has never been more important. Partnerships like this ensure Muck Rack customers are not only seeing the full picture, but are equipped to monitor and influence how their brand is represented across news, social platforms and large language model (LLM) platforms. Muck Rack monitors more than 600,000 global sources, including licensed content from many top-tier news organizations.

“How publishers distribute content is constantly changing, and it’s up to us to make sure our customers have access to a complete and accurate view of coverage across media outlets,” said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “ Being the first communications platform to license STAT ensures our customers have reliable access to one of the most influential in their industry, so they can better monitor and manage brand reputation and demonstrate impact.”

“STAT’s journalism helps decision-makers understand what’s happening across medicine, biotech, and public health,” said Seth Harris, SVP of Growth & Subscriptions at STAT. “This partnership makes it easier for communications teams to stay on top of coverage that matters to them, so they can see when they’re part of the conversation and quickly get to the original reporting on STAT.”

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com .

About STAT

Founded in 2015, STAT is a digital media company that focuses on delivering fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about the life sciences. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backrooms, casting a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizing corporate strategies, and chronicling the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award-winning newsroom, STAT provides indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry — and a revolution in human health.

STAT has twice been named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and has won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, including four George Polk Awards over the last five years, three Victor Cohn Prizes for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting, Edward R. Murrow Awards, and numerous SABEW “Best in Business” Awards. Last year, STAT won a National Magazine Award for general excellence.