Muck Rack Now Monitors 65,000 Podcast Transcripts

Muck Rack now monitors approximately 65,000 full, searchable podcast transcripts

PR teams on Standard and Premier plans can monitor podcast mentions, set Alerts, access full transcript context and pitch relevant podcast contacts without leaving their existing workflow

Podcast monitoring is included at no additional cost for Standard and Premier plans



Miami, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the AI communications platform, today announced that it now monitors approximately 65,000 podcast transcripts.

Podcasts have grown rapidly over the past few years, with 55% of the U.S. population listening to them every month. With today's launch, Muck Rack customers on Standard and Premier plans can now automatically monitor podcast coverage, set up Trackers and Alerts for podcast mentions, listen to the full episode or exact moment of a mention with full transcript context, and pitch relevant podcast contacts, all within the same platform they use to find journalists, pitch stories, and report on results. No add-on purchases, no new vendors, no additional budget conversations required.



"Podcast audiences are deeply engaged, and even the influence of a niche show can be enormous for a brand," said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "As new podcasts continue to emerge at a rapid pace, tracking the right shows and staying on top of mentions has become more complex. PR teams need a way to monitor podcasts as easily as they monitor news and social, without a separate tool or budget conversation.”

Podcast Monitoring in Muck Rack includes:

Podcast Trackers and Alerts: Create dedicated podcast Trackers and include them in Alerts to monitor mentions.

Create dedicated podcast Trackers and include them in Alerts to monitor mentions. Dedicated Podcasts Tab : A centralized place to discover and explore podcast content.

: A centralized place to discover and explore podcast content. Transcript-Based Search: Search across English episode transcripts, titles, guest and host names, and podcast descriptions to find exact spoken mentions, not just summaries.

Search across English episode transcripts, titles, guest and host names, and podcast descriptions to find exact spoken mentions, not just summaries. Episode Detail Pages : Full transcript view with an embedded audio player, so teams can quickly validate context and relevance without switching platforms.

: Full transcript view with an embedded audio player, so teams can quickly validate context and relevance without switching platforms. Filters: Narrow results by podcast series and publish date to surface the most relevant conversations quickly.

Narrow results by podcast series and publish date to surface the most relevant conversations quickly. Add Contacts to Media Lists: Research and add relevant podcast contacts to a Pitch or Media List directly from their profile.

With over 2 million podcasts monitored and approximately 65,000 with full searchable transcripts, Muck Rack captures the shows that matter most, whether they’re small, high-impact communities or widely listened to. For the remaining podcasts, keyword matching against titles and descriptions ensures broad coverage of emerging and niche shows.