Panda Express® Rings in Lunar New Year with Fresh Ways to Come Together Onscreen, Online and at the Table

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express® , the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating Lunar New Year with a lineup that blends cultural traditions with fresh, modern ways to connect. The vibe for 2026? Comfort, connection and culture, powered by the joy of sharing good food.

Lunar New Year is all about connection, and Panda is making it easier (and more fun) for everyone to join in, whether guests celebrate the holiday every year or are jumping in for the first time. With food and community at the heart of it all, Panda’s Year of the Horse celebration spans everything from a heartfelt animated film and relaxing Lofi beats to playful gaming moments over lucky foods and cultural learning through our Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year program, inviting guests to take part in the holiday in the ways they naturally spend time together.

“At its heart, Lunar New Year invites us to gather with the people who matter most and wish them good fortune for the year ahead. For 15 years, Panda has been honored to welcome guests across the country into this celebration -- whether it’s a cherished tradition or a first-time experience,” said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. “This year, we’re bringing the celebration to people in new ways that reflect how they connect today, while staying true to the essence of the holiday: gathering over good food and sharing wishes for a prosperous future.”

Learn more about how Panda Express is inviting everyone to celebrate Lunar New Year through art, beats and IRL (and virtual) hangouts:

“Wishes” – Panda Express’ First-Ever Hand-Drawn Animated Short Film

The celebration kicks off with Panda Express’ first-ever animated short film on a national scale, “Wishes.” Set against the vibrant backdrop of San Francisco's legendary Chinatown, the story follows a family wishing to be together for the holiday and the community that helps bring them together. It’s warm, heartfelt and anchored by Panda’s signature message of care: “Have you eaten yet?”. With meticulously hand-drawn 2D animation and subtle 3D effects, the film strikes a delicate balance between realism and warmth.

A Digital-to-IRL Lunar New Year Experience with Lofi Beats

Panda Express is teaming up with the iconic Lofi Girl for a cultural crossover rooted in chill vibes and festive flavors, and this year, the collaboration goes beyond the screen. It starts with a 30-minute animated video featuring our favorite study companion on YouTube, set to original lofi tracks, and will be shared across Panda Express and Lofi Girl’s digital channels. Listeners can also enjoy a curated Spotify playlist featuring a collection of skillfully composed, Asian inspired melodies perfect for unwinding while enjoying your American Chinese favorites.

And then, the feel-good experience goes IRL! On February 17, Panda Express will transform its 2011 Westwood Blvd location into a vibrant cultural hub for Lofi Lunar New Year, an immersive event celebrating Lunar New Year through the lens of food, music and togetherness. Set against a chill, vibey space, the evening features a live performance by DJ and social media sensation, @nickcheo, fresh off of a sold-out tour with PinkPantheress. Guests who purchase a Panda Plate will receive complimentary access to the show and an exclusive merch goodie bag, inviting the community to gather around a "universal dinner table" where music and tradition inspire a shared spirit of renewal.

The Digital Drop: Gaming and Good Fortune

Panda Express is introducing Lunar New Year to gamers this year, offering a completely new way for players to celebrate. The brand has integrated a Panda Express themed Lunar New Year in Fortnite Creative and Roblox by aligning takeovers with trend-driven game modules to stay at the center of gamer culture.

Roblox: Roblox players can join Pei Pei, the brand’s mascot, in celebrating Lunar New Year as he makes his return to the game as an interactive NPC. Players can find Pei Pei in various games across Roblox including “Carry an Egg” where there is a Panda Express themed obstacle course, so be on the lookout!

Roblox players can join Pei Pei, the brand’s mascot, in celebrating Lunar New Year as he makes his return to the game as an interactive NPC. Players can find Pei Pei in various games across Roblox including “Carry an Egg” where there is a Panda Express themed obstacle course, so be on the lookout! Fortnite Creative: In Fortnite, players can join in on the Lunar New Year celebration in the player created game “Drive City” and receive Panda Coins which they can return to Pei Pei in exchange for Lunar New Year themed power ups that last for the duration of their play session. Fortnite players can also experience a Lunar New Year themed cinematic cutscene in the player created game “50 Fashion Show."

Lastly, back for 2026, the Good Fortune Scratcher is a digital scratch-off game filled with instant prizes, Lunar New Year trivia and weekly rewards.* Each week brings guests a chance to win big, with one $888 gift card and eight $88 winners, a nod to the lucky number eight. Play through the Panda Express Rewards app or at Pandaexpress.com between January 26 and February 22, 2026.

Sparking Cultural Curiosity with Let’s Explore!: Lunar New Year and DonorsChoose

To help young learners experience the joy and meaning of Lunar New Year, Panda is continuing to champion cultural curiosity through the "Let's Explore!: Lunar New Year" curriculum for K-5 classrooms this year. The brand is also partnering with DonorsChoose for the fourth year, pledging to double donations (up to $150,000) for teacher projects sharing the program.

*No purchase necessary to play. Gifts are purchase-based offers. Must be a U.S. resident, 13+ to play, and a Panda Rewards member. Available for a limited time and may be modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice to Panda Rewards members. Ends 11:59:59pm P.T. on Feb 22, 2026. Limit 1 play per week. Official rules at pandaex.press/lny2026.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $449 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 17 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ -- a ten-year, $20 million investment dedicated to building a more respectful society through systemic and community‑focused change. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f108db1b-ccf5-4389-907a-c8885f7c926d