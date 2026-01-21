Johnson Fistel Investigates OneStream, Inc. (OS) Shareholders’ Rights Following Board Approval of $24.00 Take-Private Transaction

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: OS) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed take-private transaction led by Hg Capital, with minority participation from General Atlantic and Tidemark.

On January 6, 2026, OneStream disclosed that it had approved a transaction under which the Company would be taken private in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $6.4 billion, with public shareholders to receive $24.00 per share. As part of the transaction, existing ownership interests, including those held by certain large stockholders, will be monetized. Johnson Fistel is examining whether the process leading to this transaction was fair to public shareholders and whether any officers, directors, or affiliated parties stood to receive benefits not shared proportionately with other investors.

If you own OneStream shares and believe the proposed transaction may not fully reflect the Company’s value, you are encouraged to participate in our investigation. To learn more or to join, please click or copy and paste the following link: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/onestream-inc/

Shareholders seeking more information may also contact lead analyst James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or by telephone at (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

