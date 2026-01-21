Global AI Deploys Agentic AI Platform for a Leading Insurance Provider to Automate Compliance-Critical Workflows

Enterprise-grade AI reduces operational cost, accelerates customer resolution, and establishes a scalable automation blueprint

New York, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced that a leading insurance provider and asset management groups in Europe, has engaged Global AI to implement its agentic artificial intelligence platform to modernize and automate a high-volume, compliance-critical insurance workflow.

The initiative replaces a fully manual, document-intensive back-office process with a governed, agentic AI validation layer that is fully integrated into the insurer’s existing customer channels and core back-office systems. The deployment has been executed in line with the insurer’s enterprise security, data-privacy, and regulatory compliance standards, ensuring full alignment with internal governance and external supervisory requirements.

Global AI’s Agentic AI Platform has resulted in lower operational costs, faster customer resolution times, and reduced compliance and reputational risk through consistent and governed validation. The implementation serves as a flagship reference for the use of agentic AI in regulated insurance operations, providing proof that agentic systems can be safely deployed in deterministic, audit-sensitive workflows and validating the scalability of enterprise-grade, on-premise AI orchestration.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, commented, “This engagement demonstrates how agentic AI can be applied responsibly and effectively in regulated insurance environments. By deploying a governed, on-premise agentic AI orchestration layer, we enabled our client to automate a complex, audit-sensitive workflow while maintaining full control, transparency, and regulatory alignment. This project validates that agentic AI is ready for enterprise-scale insurance operations, not just experimentation.”

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

