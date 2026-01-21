Defiance Launches LNOK: The First Daily 2X Long ETF for Nokia Oyj

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NOK ETF (LNOK) , expanding its suite of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to global telecommunications and networking leaders. The newest addition, LNOK, is designed for traders who seek magnified, short-term bullish exposure to Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK). By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of Nokia Oyj, the Fund allows investors to express tactical upside views on Nokia’s stock performance within the accessibility and transparency of an exchange-traded fund.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Nokia Corporation - ADR (NYSE: NOK). The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day.

Underlying Stock: Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based global technology company that provides telecommunications infrastructure, networking equipment, and advanced technology solutions to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide. The company operates across mobile networks, network infrastructure, cloud and network services, and advanced technologies, including intellectual property licensing.

An investment in the ETF is not a direct investment in Nokia Oyj.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund’s performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of NOK over the same period. It is possible investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single issuer or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund’s strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

NOK Price Decline Risk. As part of the Fund’s leveraged investment strategy, the Fund enters into swap agreements and options contracts based on the share price of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) (the “Underlying Security”). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund’s indirect 2X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security’s share price declines. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Indirect Investment in NOK Risk. Nokia Oyj is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates, and is not involved with this offering in any way. Nokia Oyj has no obligation to consider the Fund or its shareholders in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Fund shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights or other ownership privileges associated with holding shares of Nokia Oyj.

NOK Poor Performance Risk. The market value of Nokia Oyj may decline if the company fails to meet or maintain its business expectations and may be further affected by competitive pressures in the global telecommunications equipment market, technology adoption cycles, carrier capital spending trends, regulatory developments, geopolitical conditions, or macroeconomic factors. Adverse developments specific to Nokia or the communications infrastructure industry could negatively impact the Fund’s performance.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk or tracks the market generally. The Fund’s value may fluctuate more sharply in response to events affecting Nokia Oyj than funds that invest in a broader range of issuers.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of the Underlying Security’s performance. During periods of higher volatility, compounding effects may cause the Fund to lose value even if the Underlying Security’s share price increases over the longer term.

Daily Correlation/Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of leveraged correlation to the Underlying Security. Market disruptions, volatility, or limitations in the availability of derivatives may cause the Fund’s performance to deviate from its daily leveraged investment objective.

Leverage Risk. The Fund will seek 2X long exposure through financial instruments, which exposes the Fund to the risk that losses may be magnified. Leverage increases the Fund’s volatility, and a relatively small movement in the Underlying Security’s share price may result in significant losses for the Fund.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk due to its use of derivatives. If a counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may experience delays or losses, which could negatively affect its performance.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks greater than those associated with directly investing in securities. These risks include increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the Underlying Security, liquidity constraints, valuation challenges, and the potential for losses exceeding the amount initially invested.

Rebalancing Risk. If the Fund is unable to rebalance its portfolio correctly or in a timely manner, its exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective. This may increase the Fund’s risk exposure and cause its performance to diverge from its intended daily leveraged results.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer. As a result, the Fund may be more sensitive to adverse events affecting Nokia Oyj than a diversified fund.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing is expected to result in high portfolio turnover. High portfolio turnover may increase transaction costs, which could reduce the Fund’s returns and potentially result in higher taxable distributions for shareholders.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities or financial instruments held by the Fund may be difficult to sell, particularly during periods of market stress or volatility. Reduced liquidity may make it difficult for the Fund to adjust its exposure or meet its investment objective.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, there is limited performance history upon which investors can evaluate the Fund.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

