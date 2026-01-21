Birchtech Demonstrates Utility-Validated Carbon Rejuvenation with Performance Comparable to Virgin Activated Carbon

Carbon Rejuvenation Initiative is a Reactivation Process for Spent Granular Activated Carbon, Intended to Support More Affordable PFAS Compliance

CORSICANA, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced progress in its carbon rejuvenation initiative – a reactivation process for spent granular activated carbon (“GAC”) – highlighting successful demonstrations conducted with regulated municipal water utilities that showed thermally rejuvenated GAC performing comparably to virgin carbon in removing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in demonstrations conducted with municipal water utilities at Birchtech Design Centers.

The demonstrations utilized spent GAC sourced from active utility systems and were evaluated against performance benchmarks routinely applied by those utilities. Results met expected treatment standards, which we believe supports the technical and commercial viability of Birchtech Carbon Rejuvenation™ as an alternative to virgin carbon replacement. Used or "spent" virgin GAC carbon must be landfilled to contain the PFAS contaminants; however, thermal treatment of GAC not only destroys PFAS but allows the GAC to be reused, providing a significantly lower cost approach to PFAS removal.

Birchtech’s carbon rejuvenation process is expected to restore spent granular activated carbon for reuse, reduce reliance on virgin raw materials while lowering total lifecycle costs for customers through shorter transportation distances, reduce disposal requirements, and regional reuse within utility systems. Unlike traditional centralized reactivation models, Birchtech’s Carbon Rejuvenation approach emphasizes regional deployment, aligning with utility priorities around emissions reduction, localized supply chains, capital discipline, rate stability, and infrastructure resilience. As regulatory focus on sustainability and operating efficiency continues to increase, Birchtech believes this regional reactivation model represents a differentiated solution that integrates environmental benefits directly into operating economics and supports broader commercialization opportunities.

“Our engagement with municipal utilities confirms that carbon rejuvenation can meet established performance expectations comparable to virgin activated carbon,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of Birchtech. “These demonstrations validate that spent GAC can be cost-effectively reactivated close to where it is used, reducing transportation, disposal, and supply chain complexity for utilities. We believe this regional approach aligns well with utility priorities around cost discipline, sustainability, and long-term infrastructure resilience.”

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

